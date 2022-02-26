In a major shift, Germany will send weapons to Ukraine

·2 min read

VIENNA (AP) — In a significant shift, the German government said Saturday it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, which is fighting to keep Russia from invading its capital city. Germany is also ready to also support some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia, officials said.

Germany’s chancellery announced Saturday evening that it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.”

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement. “In this situation, it is our duty to help Ukraine, to the best of our ability, to defend itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army.”

The news came shortly after the German economy and climate ministry said in a Saturday evening statement that Germany is allowing the Netherlands to ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. The government has also approved the shipment of 9 D-30 howitzers and ammunition originally from Estonia.

Germany had long stuck to a policy of not exporting deadly weapons to conflict zones, including Ukraine. As recently as Friday, government officials said they would abide by that policy.

But the country — which has the strongest economy in the 27-nation European Union — has faced criticism from Ukrainian officials and other allies that it has not acted decisively enough to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion. Previously, Germany contributed 5,000 helmets to Ukraine’s defense, a move that was mocked on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the news of weapons shipments, posting praise for Scholz on Twitter: “Keep it up, Chancellor @OlafScholz! Anti-war coalition in action!”

In addition, the German economy and climate ministry said Saturday that Germany will send 14 armored vehicles and up to 10,000 tons of fuel to Ukraine.

“After Russia’s shameless attack, Ukraine must be able to defend itself,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement. “The federal government is therefore supporting Ukraine in providing urgently needed material.”

And after earlier opposing the prospect of banning Russia from the SWIFT global financial system, Baerbock and Habeck said that Germany supports a “targeted and functional restriction” of SWIFT.

What is needed is a strategy to “limit the collateral damage of decoupling from SWIFT in such a way that it affects the right people,” Baerbock and Habeck said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • In policy shift, Berlin to deliver defensive weapons to Ukraine

    (Reuters) -Germany will supply Ukraine with defensive anti-tank weapons, surface-to-air missiles and ammunition, the government said on Saturday, in a shift of policy as Russia's forces continued to pound Kyiv and other cities on day three of its campaign. After facing criticism for refusing to send weapons to Kyiv, unlike other Western allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin will supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr stocks.

  • Russian Vodka Is Getting Taken Off The Shelves Over Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine

    One liquor store manager called the move a "tiny sanction."

  • YouTube Cuts Off Revenue for RT and Other Russian Channels, Restricts Access in Ukraine

    Restrictions come following a request from Ukraine's culture minister

  • 'This is our land': Zelensky stands firm in Kyiv

    In a video posted on social media early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refutes claims that he has evacuated the Ukrainian capital and ordered the military to stand down. "There has been a lot of fake information online," Zelensky says. "Listen, I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our state."

  • Eriksen returns, Ukraine in thoughts on emotional day in EPL

    In a stadium in northwest England, two Ukrainian footballers on opposite teams embrace prior to kickoff, before being brought to tears as teammates line up for a match wearing tops displaying the Ukraine flag and the message: “No War.” An hour earlier in west London, fans of Brentford and Newcastle unite to applaud the return to competitive football of Christian Eriksen, eight months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game. It was a touching, emotional and at times uplifting day in the Premier League on Saturday, marked by messages of solidarity across the country from players and fans toward those in — and from — Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

  • UK to send more arms to Ukrainian military as Russian invasion reaches Kyiv

    Britain has already sent 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to the Ukrainian army.

  • Germany to send anti-tank weapons and missiles to Ukraine, in major reversal of restrictive arms export policy that 'marks a turning point' for the country

    "It is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend against the invading army of Putin," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.

  • Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Bundesliga shows Ukraine solidarity

    Leroy Sane grabbed a late winner as Bayern Munich won 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to open a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, while Germany's top-flight clubs showed solidarity in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Crowd Sings Ukrainian National Anthem at Anti-War Protest in Stockholm

    Anti-war protesters gathered in central Stockholm in Sweden on Saturday, February 26, to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Footage filmed by Twitter user @KavtiashviliR shows crowds at Norrmalmstorg town square waving Ukrainian flags and singing the country’s national anthem.Similar protests took place across the world on Saturday, including in England, Estonia, Finland, and Israel. Credit: @KavtiashviliR via Storyful

  • Live updates: Germany to send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

    In a significant shift, the German government said Saturday it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine and supports some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia. Germany’s chancellery announced it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible.” “In this situation, it is our duty to help Ukraine, to the best of our ability, to defend itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army.”

  • Germany to send thousands of weapons to Ukraine in major reversal

    Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a complete reversal in Berlin's restrictive arms export policy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday.Why it matters: Germany has for months come under intense criticism for its response to Russia's aggression toward Ukraine. The government said its "historical responsibilities" prevented it from shipping arms to conflict zones, and had previously blocked other NATO allies from transferring German-o

  • NATO to provide more weapons to Ukraine -Stoltenberg

    STORY: Stoltenberg also said that Russia was trying to topple the Ukrainian government. "We see rhetoric, the messages, which is strongly indicating that the aim is to remove the democratically-elected government in Kyiv," he told a news conference following a virtual meeting of NATO leaders.He said some of the 30 allies announced the type of weapons that they would supply Ukraine, including air defenses, without giving details. "Allies are very committed to continue to provide support," he said.Stoltenberg said that NATO was deploying elements of its rapid response force, which is made up of land, air, maritime and special operations forces, on allied territory."We are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in the context of collective defense," he said.

  • Russian vodka being removed from shelves in U.S. and Canada

    Some liquor stores and bars in the U.S. and Canada are taking Russian vodka off their shelves in protest of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.Driving the news: "I think the whole world knows by now that Russia’s at war with Ukraine for no apparent reason," Jamie Stratton, partner and wine director of Jacob Liquor Exchange in Wichita, told KSNW. "I guess this is our sanction."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeStratton

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russia orders forces to resume offensive after "pause" for possible talksZelensky tells Ukrainians: "We will fight as long as it takes"Russia restricts Twitter and Facebook during Ukraine attackGermany to send thousands of weapons to Ukraine in major reversalGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.UN: More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the countryWhat to know about Ukraine's wartime presidentPoroshenko: "To protect the nation ... brings t

  • Trump, who was impeached for withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine, said 'this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened' if he were in office

    Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.

  • Germany says it's sending anti-tank weapons, stinger missiles to Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday that his country would send anti-tank weapons and stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a major shift in policy for the richest country in the European Union.The German leader said that the Russian invasion of the former Soviet state marked a "turning point.""The Russian invasion marks a turning point. It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin's...

  • Dominik Hasek calls Alex Ovechkin a 'chicken (expletive),' wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Hockey Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to "immediately suspend contracts for all Russian players" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • pbpost Instagram: Check our latest stories here!

    From the pbpost: See the latest stories our Palm Beach Post team has featured on our Instagram page here.

  • The new Cold War? How experts view Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine evoke memories of 20th-century conflicts in Europe, leaving many asking: is this a new Cold War?

  • Pamela Moses granted new trial after being sentenced for illegally registering to vote

    Pamela Moses has been granted a new trial after being sentenced to six years in prison earlier this month for illegally registering to vote.