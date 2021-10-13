Major snowstorm brings wildfire relief, creates travel headaches
The first big snowstorm of the season led to major travel issues in Wyoming, but also helped with the wildfire fight in parts of neighboring Montana.
About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times.The big picture: The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.Get market news worthy of your
A potent winter storm pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region.
Like a tango over the Atlantic Ocean, these two dancing pressure systems make for backwards weather on the East Coast.
A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is forecast for the Earth on Monday, which could cause fluctuations to the power grid.
The fire in Santa Barbara County is threatening up to 120 structures, including Rancho del Cielo, once a vacation home for President Reagan.
Strong winds pushing through Central California are leaving some destruction in their paths.
Destructive wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks in northern California. Officials said about 30 structures were destroyed Monday when flames roared through one of the parks. No injuries were reported. (Oct. 12)
Ropes, twine, Christmas lights and netting can all get tangled in antlers when the deer try to get food or water.
Since getting a foothold in L.A. County a decade ago, the aggressive Aedes mosquito has expanded rapidly. It has been found from Laguna Beach to Santa Clarita.
A tornado watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Ottawa, Streator and Pontiac have a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. with wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the weather service. Most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana were covered by the tornado watch, forecasters said. A marine warning for possible water ...
Does Tesla chief Elon Musk care about his women employees' reproductive rights? What about voting rights?
The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to revive the coal industry, but it's President Joe Biden who's seeing a big comeback of the dirtiest fossil fuel.
Climate change is transforming the landscapes around predators, fish, and birds, but they all still spawn, fight for mates, and care for their young.
A digital library of 1000+ photos, videos and maps from Climate Central imagines landmarks and population centers lost to unchecked climate change and ocean warming.
Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for a growing wildfire driven by intense winds that has shut down a key Southern California highway for more than a day.
Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana with furious winds that ripped roofs off buildings and storm surge so powerful it moved homes. “Once you bury a relative, you expect that to be the permanent resting place," said the Rev. Haywood Johnson Jr., who lives in the small community of Ironton, south of New Orleans along the Mississippi River. Ida's surge destroyed nearly every home in the community and pushed heavy vaults — including those containing Johnson's mother and other relatives — from their resting spots into the streets.
Blustery winds still surged through California after downing trees, fanning wildfires and shutting off power to about 21,000 customers.
The woman sustained serious injuries after falling about 15 feet off the trail, the Maui Fire Department said.