Major snowstorm could further disrupt supply chains
A powerful storm expected to bring snow and ice from the Midwest to much of the East Coast could spell trouble in more ways than one at the end of this week.
A powerful storm expected to bring snow and ice from the Midwest to much of the East Coast could spell trouble in more ways than one at the end of this week.
The breakthrough by doctors at the University of Maryland offers hope for those who languish on organ transplant waitlists.
Florida needs to make a big impression on No. 1 linebacker Harold Perkins this weekend while he's in the Swamp.
Jennifer Hudson blooms every time she's spotted on the red carpet.
A former US Army tanker said that while mud is a challenge, it's probably not a showstopper for the Russian military if it is ordered to invade.
Adele dropped her latest music video for her song "Oh My God" on Wednesday.
Is it OK to pay your tip with a gift card?
Momoa and Bonet announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram Wednesday
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]
Shortly before the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took aim at him over play-calling.
WGEMAn Illinois judge had a shocking outburst in court Wednesday, kicking a prosecutor out with minimal explanation as outrage grows over the judge’s decision to reverse his own ruling on a teen accused of rape.“Mr. Jones, get out,” Adams County Judge Robert Adrian fumed as he ordered Josh Jones of the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office to leave the courtroom. The Muddy River News, whose journalist was in court, reported that Jones was set to appear in an unrelated case but had apparently “l
A woman claimed on Instagram that she found $300,000 in a duffel bag Nelly lost—and that she was only given $100 when she returned it. Nelly has now responded.
Two Crimson Tide coaches are accepting promotions at there big-time programs.
Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a
This test, that can be sold under a few different names, has a “high risk of false results,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The Alabama coach's Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
It looks like another storm, on Friday, will mostly miss this region.
"It’s the most expensive ride you will ever take and it can ruin people financially for years."View Entire Post ›
"Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people," said John Mayer
Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting ri
Goldie Hawn, 76, flashes her killer arms as she cuddles with her puppy in a new Instagram photo. Exercising daily—even if it's just 15 minutes—keeps her fit.