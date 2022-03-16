'Major source of drugs' heading to prison

Mar. 16—ASHLAND A federal judge put away a career criminal for a 20-year stint Monday, according to a press release from Boyd County Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth Hunt was sentenced to serve 240 months in the federal big house, where he will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence, followed by eight years of supervised release. The 59-year-old man would be approaching his 80s when he is released.

Hunt was orginally busted by the Boyd County Sheriff's Narcotics unit in 2019, following a search warrant in the 500 block of Old Buckley Road in Westwood. Officers turned up a good smidge of heroin and meth. While out on bond, Hunt was arrested with a golf-ball-sized amount of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Kenton County.

In May 2020, Hunt's case was indicted by a federal grand jury based on the investigative work of what would later be called the Tri-State Narcotics Team, a DEA-led task force. The TNT consists of the DEA, the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, the Cabell County Sheriff's Office, the Russell Police Department and the Raceland Police Deparmtent, covering Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Cabell and Wayne.

Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods called Hunt "a major source of drugs and other criminal activity in the Westwood area" in the release. He aso thanked the community for the tips on the narcotics trade and encouraged anyone with any information to call the tip line at (606) 939-4023 or the department directly at (606) 739-5135.