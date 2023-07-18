CMPD officer fires gun after woman reaches for firearm during welfare check

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer fired his gun after a woman reached for a firearm during a welfare check at a southeast Charlotte apartment complex Monday night, authorities said.

The officers initially went to the Matthews Apartments on Krefeld Glen Drive along East Independence Boulevard at about 9 p.m. The suspect fired at least one shot inside an apartment, CMPD said.

Officers got into the apartment and saw the female reach for a gun. Officers told her to stop moving and an officer discharged his service weapon, CMPD said.

Officers retreated, which prompted CMPD’s SWAT team to respond.

SWAT got inside and found the woman who was shot.

MEDIC took her to a hospital. A juvenile was also rescued from the scene with no apparent injuries.

The SWAT situation was over by about 11 p.m.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

East Independence Boulevard was shut down in both directions during the investigation and was still closed after 11 p.m.

There was no threat to the public, CMPD said.

No further information has been released.

