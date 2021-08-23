Major St. Paul fire that destroyed warehouses being investigated as arson

Aug. 23—A major weekend fire in St. Paul is being investigated as an arson, the fire department said Monday.

The Saturday night fire destroyed commercial buildings at 1415 Selby Ave., off Ayd Mill Road and near Hamline Avenue, said Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso. There were approximately four warehouses.

The fire extended to 1397 Selby Ave., which is on the campus of Concordia University, and caused "significant damage," Mokosso said.

The fire and police departments are investigating after video cameras around the area captured suspected "arson-related activities," according to Mokosso.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5400. There were not arrests as of Monday morning.

No injuries were reported in the three-alarm fire.