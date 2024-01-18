Major step taken toward solving Midtown Daytona's flooding problems with study approval

DAYTONA BEACH — Talk to any lifelong Midtown resident, and they'll probably tell you they can't remember a time when their neighborhood just east of Nova Road made it more than a few years without getting inundated by catastrophic flooding.

Now, for the first time, there's hope that the historically Black community's repeated flooding nightmares could be coming to an end.

On Wednesday night, Daytona Beach city commissioners voted unanimously to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a two-year, $3 million flood mitigation feasibility study that will be fully funded by the federal government.

The six-page agreement outlines the roles and responsibilities of the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the long-awaited flood control study that is hoped, but not guaranteed, to lead to a flood mitigation project that the federal government would help fund.

Boats became necessary to rescue people trapped in the Daytona Beach neighborhoods east of Nova Road after Tropical Storm Ian dumped 17 inches of rain on the area at the end of September in 2022. City officials are now about to embark on an exhaustive study of flooding east of Nova Road and south of Orange Avenue.

"It's about time," said City Commissioner Paula Reed, who has lived in Midtown since she was a child.

The study, which will start next month and conclude in February of 2026, will be led by a team of city officials, Army Corps employees and an array of other experts.

The study team will be made up of planners, engineers, biologists, geologists, hydrologists, surveyors, archaeologists, economists, real estate specialists and others. Numerous state and federal agencies will be consulted.

Whatever the team comes up with probably won't stop the flooding entirely, but the goal is to dramatically reduce it.

Daytona Beach's ground zero for flooding

The study area is bordered by Nova Road, Orange Avenue, Ridgewood Avenue and Beville Road. The low-lying, bowl-shaped topography of the area has made the southern end of the Midtown neighborhood and the Fairway Estates neighborhood vulnerable to water rising as high as three or four feet during especially heavy rainstorms and tropical storms.

Many residents of those two neighborhoods have repeatedly been forced out of their homes for months after floodwater seeped inside and destroyed everything from their major appliances to their clothing.

Daytona's Beach Street corridor, which sits on the western bank of the Halifax River and is home to many businesses, has also been deluged by devastating floods again and again for 100 years or more.

After the city signed an agreement Wednesday night with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a two-year flood mitigation study, various officials posed for a photo inside City Hall. The six Daytona Beach city commissioners are pictured sitting, and standing behind them are officials with the Corps of Engineers, St. Johns River Water Management District, Florida Department of Transportation District 5, Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce and employees representing U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Some local residents are dismayed that the flooding study won't directly address parts of the city outside the Nova, Ridgewood, Orange and Beville boundaries. But it's the area that got locked in when Daytona Beach was approved for an Army Corps study, and attempting to change those study borders now would send the city back to square one of a process that began in 2009.

Nonetheless, Daytona Beach resident Fred Brown told commissioners stopping the study area at Ridgewood Avenue "is a grave mistake."

"I wish we would move the boundary out to the river area," Brown said.

Midtown resident Pierre Louis is glad to see the study finally getting ready to launch, and he doesn't object to the area of focus.

"You have to start somewhere," Louis said. "That's the area that's been most damaged."

While the study will focus on the defined area, it will take into consideration surrounding areas that could benefit if improvements are made to help Midtown and Fairway Estates, an Army Corps official said.

Daytona Beach's Midtown neighborhood was inundated with floodwater that rose as high as five feet in some areas of the community between Nova Road and Ridgewood Avenue after Tropical Storm Ian swept through the area in the fall of 2022. Pictured is Lockhart Street off of Kottle Circle as it looked on Sept. 30, 2022.

A city memo outlines some of the main reasons why the Midtown and Fairway Estates area is so susceptible to major flooding. The land is on a low point between Clyde Morris Boulevard and Ridgewood Avenue, and it sits low relative to the Halifax River.

Another factor is that the area drains to the Nova Canal, which is unable to outfall to the Halifax River during large rainfall events when the river is high.

Also, stormwater settles in low-lying areas adjacent to Nova Canal, which runs along Nova Road, when the canal is unable to outfall to the Halifax River.

Another challenge is that the Nova Canal's outfalls to the river are located within Holly Hill and South Daytona. And the Navy Canal, which runs from Daytona Beach's airport to Nova Road, discharges into the Nova Canal around the Midtown area, which adds to the flooding.

It adds up to a problem that could cost between $100 million and $200 million to fix, said Hardy Smith, Daytona Beach's government relations administrator.

More patience and persistence will be needed

Daytona Beach has a greatly improved chance of getting federal funding for a project since Congress agreed to pick up the full $3 million tab for the study, a rarity. But there are no guarantees federal construction money will ever be approved, or how fast that could happen even if the city is given assistance.

It took Daytona Beach from 2009 until 2016 to get approval for the Army Corps flooding study, and the money wasn't allocated for a study until 2023.

After Tropical Storm Ian was done thrashing Florida in late September 2022 and pushed out into the Atlantic Ocean, Daytona Beach's Midtown neighborhood remained underwater for days. Pictured is Nova Road looking north and the Midtown neighborhood to its east still swimming in floodwater surrounding the two-story Gardens of Daytona apartment buildings and one-story Caroline Village public housing units.

If Congress authorizes a U.S. Army Corps flooding project in Daytona Beach at some point, getting funding for that will be an additional hurdle. If all of that falls into place, the federal government would probably pick up 65% of costs, and the city would have to come up with the remaining 35%, an Army Corps official told commissioners Wednesday night.

The Army Corps is under a congressional mandate to start no more than five new projects every year, nationwide, Smith said. And only two of those five can be related to flood mitigation projects, he said.

Daytona Beach caught a break last year after Congress agreed to waive the five-project limit, Smith said. That happened through the hard work of U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, he said.

Having an Army Corps study is a prerequisite to be eligible for project funding, Smith said.

"We just eliminated a whole lot of competition by the fact we have a study," he said.

"It sounds like we have a long road still," said City Commissioner Quanita May, who runs a business in the flood-prone Beach Street area.

