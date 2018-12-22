Major storm with heavy snow, flooding and severe weather risk looms for central US after Christmas

People with travel plans after Christmas may need to watch the weather closely over the central United States as the potential for a major storm exists with heavy snow across the north and the risk of flooding rain and severe thunderstorms across the south.

A storm poised to bring rain and snow to California and other parts of the Southwest on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will reorganize east of the Rockies at midweek.

The storm may dip far enough to the south in the Western states to tap into subtropical moisture.

As this storm treks northeastward, drenching showers, thunderstorms and the risk of severe weather will ramp up over the South Central states, while an area of heavy snow and wind expands from the eastern slopes of the central Rockies.



Static Pending Storm More

Heavy snow, poor visibility may hinder highway travel

As the storm moves along, the heavy snow will slice across parts of the central and northern Plains and the Upper Midwest during the second half of the week.

However, exactly which areas receive the heaviest snow, upwards of 6 inches, will depend on the exact track of the storm, which is not yet set in stone. The exact track may not be distinguishable until the storm first emerges from the Rockies.

At this time, a snowfall of at least several inches may extend from northern New Mexico to central and northeastern Colorado, western and northern Nebraska, eastern South Dakota, southeastern North Dakota, much of Minnesota, central and northern Wisconsin and northern Michigan. It is within this swath where a foot snow may fall on some locations.

Cities and major airport hubs likely to receive accumulating snow from the storm include Denver and Minneapolis.

"Increasing winds with the storm are likely to cause extensive blowing and drifting snow and perhaps blizzard conditions on Wednesday and Thursday," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley.



Static Central US Storm Wed Thurs More

A swath of wintry mix, including ice is likely to develop in between the plain rain and snow areas of the Central states. As with the case of the heaviest snow, the area of heaviest ice and whether that precipitation occurs as sleet or freezing rain will depend on the storm's track.

Severe weather cannot be ruled out with this storm

The first thunderstorms may erupt over western and central Texas to western Oklahoma on Wednesday.