Major storm soaks drought-stricken California
A powerful storm barreled toward Southern California after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state. (Oct. 25)
A powerful storm barreled toward Southern California after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state. (Oct. 25)
The National Weather Service of Boise issued a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, expecting gusts of up to 55 mph.
Layers of dried mud on sidewalks, concrete roads turned to gravel and time-worn stone bridges washed away.
(Bloomberg) -- A former Saudi intelligence official who says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is out to kill him alleged in a U.S. television interview that he knows of a video in which the prince boasted he could kill then King Abdullah in 2014.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Nex
Following a summer of wildfire evacuations, some California families are preparing to leave over concerns about debris flows in burn scars due to heavy rain.
Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.
Heavy rain in Northern California unleashed mud and debris flows and shut down at least one critical highway by Sunday morning.
Boo them and tweet trash can emojis if you'd like. The Astros are prepared for their role on baseball's biggest stage.
A bomb cyclone and an intense band of rain, known as an atmospheric river, hit Northern California on Sunday, flooding streets and overturning trucks. The storm also caused mudslides that blocked roads in areas scorched by recent wildfires. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters
A powerful storm barreled toward Southern California after flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state. Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area, closing streets in Berkeley, inundating Oakland's Bay Bridge toll plaza and overflowing rivers in Napa and Sonoma counties. “Some of our higher elevation locations could see 6, 7, 8 inches of rain before we’re all said and done,” weather service meteorologist Sean Miller said.
Ghost forest panorama in coastal North Carolina. Emily Ury, CC BY-NDTrekking out to my research sites near North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, I slog through knee-deep water on a section of trail that is completely submerged. Permanent flooding has become commonplace on this low-lying peninsula, nestled behind North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The trees growing in the water are small and stunted. Many are dead. Throughout coastal North Carolina, evidence of forest die-off is e
Several inches of rain created problems for residents trying to get around and needing to move vehicles from flooding in San Rafael, California.
Dua Lipa wore edgy Miu Miu boots with a crochet cardigan to visit her newborn niece.
A seniors advocacy group is reaching out to leading members of Congress to support a one-time, $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment to help older Americans overcome financial difficulties caused by...
Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area
A furious storm unleashed from a "bomb cyclone" over the Pacific Ocean slammed Northern California, bringing fierce winds and dangerous flooding.
CBS News' meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli forecasts the developing "bomb cyclone" storms headed for California.
A series of powerful "atmospheric river" storms are delivering historic amounts of rainfall across parts of drought-stricken California and the Pacific Northwest.Why it matters: The atmospheric river, packing large amounts of moisture, was causing Northern California to whiplash from drought to flood, as it slowly moved south overnight. It's triggered widespread power outages, flooding and mudslides.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f
Those in B.C. will be able to catch a short breather before the next powerful system moves in Sunday, potentially bringing damaging impacts and far-reaching disruptions from its explosive nature.
The storm is the eighth named hurricane of the East Pacific season.
Many in the northeastern United States have rarely had to bring out rain coats and jackets due to the lack of chilly temperatures and relatively dry conditions so far this October, but a change in the weather pattern will throw a wrench into the unseasonable warmth this week ahead of Halloween. Remember Memorial Day weekend? It was rainy, unseasonably cold and positively miserable from Philadelphia up through New York City and Boston -- and probably the last time folks in these metro areas have