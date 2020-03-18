Major storm system to spread snow, trigger severe weather across Middle East

It's been a stormy March for the Middle East, and that trend will continue as another storm threatens the region with disruptive weather later this week.

The next storm will emerge from the Mediterranean Sea and move into the Middle East on Friday with another dose of wet weather.

"Cold, unstable air moving in with the storm will allow snow to fall across parts of Turkey, as well as showers and thunderstorms from southern Turkey to northern Saudi Arabia," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk.

Snowfall accumulations will be highest in the hilly terrain of Turkey, where several centimeters (inches) are possible. Roads, especially those through higher elevations, may become covered in snow.

The rain and thunderstorms on the southern side of the storm may be equally as disruptive, especially from northeastern Syria to the coast of the Mediterranean.

When thunderstorms do occur, heavy downpours may create ponding on roadways. Lower elevations as well as mountainous and arid locations will be most susceptible.

These threats could reach major cities such as Jerusalem, Beirut and Damascus.

"While the greatest severe weather threat with any thunderstorms will be lightning, isolated cases of gusty winds and hail are also possible," added Houk.

Should gusty winds arrive ahead of precipitation, the winds could stir up any sand and create a sand or dust storm.

As the storm continues to move east through the weekend into Iraq and Iran, it will produce more severe weather for locations around the Persian Gulf.

"Bursts of strong winds will accompany thunderstorms sweeping through southern Iran and eastern Saudi Arabai to UAE and northern Oman," said Houk.

In addition to the strong winds, which will be capable of causing damage as well as conjuring up a sandstorm, thunderstorms will be capable of producing flooding downpours and hail across this area into Sunday.

Residents in the region should remain alert of the changing weather conditions and have a safe place to seek shelter.

The storm will shift to the east early next week, allowing dry conditions to return to the region as a whole. More storminess could return to Turkey by the middle of next week.

