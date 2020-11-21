The Major Tax Changes for 2021 You Need To Know About

John Csiszar
·6 min read
2021 written on the calculator.
2021 written on the calculator.

The old saying that nothing is certain except death and taxes is only partly true. Yes, you can certainly expect to pay taxes in 2021, but you almost certainly won’t see the same kind of tax return thanks to a number of tax law changes that are coming.

Many changes are triggered by inflation, which means the income limits for claiming deductions are increasing. Read on for an update on the tax changes you need to know about to plan for your financial future.

Last updated: Nov. 20, 2020

single-filing
single-filing

1. Tax Brackets Increase for All Filing Statuses

Your federal taxes are calculated based on the tax brackets for your filing status. Each year, these brackets are adjusted for inflation. Here are the minimum income levels for the top tax brackets for each filing status in 2021:

Single: $523,601 (up from $518,401 in 2020)
Head of Household: $523,601 (up from $518,401 in 2020)
Married Filing Jointly: $628,301 (up from $622,051 in 2020)
Married Filing Separately: $314,150 (up from $311,026 in 2020)

employer-match
employer-match

2. Employer-Sponsored Retirement Contribution Limits Increase

The contribution limit for elective deferrals to 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan remains at $19,500 for 2021, the same as in 2020. The total amount that can be contributed to a plan by you and your employer combined rises to $58,000 from $57,000 in 2020. However, the amount of the catch-up contribution for taxpayers aged 50 and older remains at $6,500.

Related: 9 Smart Strategies to Maximize 401(k) Contributions

studio shot of an egg with word gold.
studio shot of an egg with word gold.

3. Traditional IRA Income Restrictions to Deduct Contributions Rise

Contribution limits for IRAs remain unchanged at $6,000 if you are under 50 years old and $7,000 if you are 50 or older. However, the IRS did announce a few other tax changes that impact IRAs in 2021. First, if you are covered by an employer-sponsored plan, your income limit when you’ll still get a deduction for contributing increases.

Single Filers: The maximum deduction is reduced at $65,000 in 2021 (up from $64,000 in 2020) and is completely eliminated at $75,000 or more (up from $74,000).
Married Filing Jointly: The maximum deduction is reduced at $104,000 (up from $103,000 in 2020) and is completely eliminated at $124,000 (up from $123,000).

If your spouse is covered, but you aren’t, your maximum deduction is reduced at $198,000 in 2021 (up from $196,000 in 2020) and is completely eliminated at $208,000 (up from $206,000).

Learn: Roth vs. Traditional IRA: Which Retirement Plan Is Best for Me?

joint-filers
joint-filers

4. Income Limits to Contribute to a Roth IRA Rise

Roth IRAs offer after-tax savings for retirement, but if your income is too high for the year, you’re not allowed to make a contribution.

Single filers: For 2021, your maximum contribution is reduced when your modified adjusted gross income is $125,000 (up from $124,000 in 2020) and eliminated at $140,000 (up from $139,000).
Joint filers: Your maximum contribution is reduced when your modified adjusted gross income is $198,000 (up from $196,000) and eliminated at $208,000 (up from $206,000).

married-filing-jointly
married-filing-jointly

5. Standard Deduction Rises for All Filing Statuses

All taxpayers are entitled to the standard deduction unless they choose to itemize their deductions. The 2021 standard deductions for all filing statuses are as follows:

Single: $12,550 (up from $12,400 in 2020)
Head of Household: $18,800 (up from $18,650)
Married Filing Jointly: $25,100 (up from $24,800)
Married Filing Separately: $12,550 (up from $12,400)

More Changes to Come? How Much Would You Pay in Taxes Under Biden?

itemized-deductions
itemized-deductions

6. Still No Limitation on Itemized Deductions

Prior to 2018, if your adjusted gross income was too high, the amount you could claim for certain itemized deductions was limited. However, with the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the limitation on itemized deductions was abolished for tax years 2018 through 2025.

This means that your itemized deductions for things like charitable gifts, taxes paid, interest paid, job expenses and other miscellaneous deductions continue to remain available, regardless of your income level. Once this provision expires in 2025, the limitation on itemized deductions based on income will be restored unless a new tax law is passed.

It is likely still more beneficial to take the standard deduction, since that doubled with the passing of the TCJA.

More on Deductions: Best and Worst Ways to Itemize Your Taxes

joint-filers
joint-filers

7. Personal Exemptions Remain Unavailable

The value of a personal exemption was $4,150 back in 2018. However, with the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the personal exemption was eliminated. For 2021, personal exemptions remain at zero, just like in 2020.

Exemptions were formerly used as a way to reduce your taxable income. When exemptions were in place, you could claim one per dependent, including yourself, your spouse (if married and filing jointly) and anyone who qualified as an additional dependent.

To compensate for the loss of personal exemptions, the standard deduction was increased dramatically. Exemptions may return if tax laws change again, but for 2021, you cannot claim a personal exemption.

health-savings-account
health-savings-account

8. HSA Contribution Limits Go Up

Health savings accounts let you save money in a special tax-advantaged account for future medical expenses. In 2021, the amount you can stash away increases to $3,600 for self-only coverage (up from $3,550 in 2020) and $7,200 for taxpayers with family coverage (up from $7,150).

estate-tax-gift
estate-tax-gift

9. Estate Tax Exemption Limits Rise; Gift Tax Limits Remain the Same

In 2021, the federal estate tax exemption rises to $11.7 million from $11.58 million in 2020. The gift tax annual exclusion — or the amount you can give each person before you use up some of the estate tax exemption (or owe gift taxes) — remains at $15,000, where it has been since 2018.

Related: What is the Death Tax?

public-transportation
public-transportation

10. Transportation Fringe Benefit Limit Remains the Same

As a taxpayer, you’re typically required to include not only any cash payments you receive from your employer but also any other benefits your employer pays on your behalf when you report your taxable income to the IRS. However, there are certain exceptions known as fringe benefits. For example, in 2021, your employer can provide you with up to $270 of transportation benefits each month, such as free parking or a public transportation pass, without it increasing your taxable income.

More From GOBankingRates

Michael Keenan contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Major Tax Changes for 2021 You Need To Know About

Latest Stories

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • The Latest: McConnell proposes shifting funds to COVID aid

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing that Congress funnel $455 billion of unspent small business lending funds toward a new COVID-19 aid package. The Republican leader’s offer Friday comes after a morning meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Russian commuter found stabbed to death after quarrel over face masks

    A commuter in the Russian city of St. Petersburg was found stabbed to death after an altercation on a bus with two passengers who refused to wear anti-COVID medical masks, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing police. Surveillance footage from the shuttle bus, published by the Fontanka.ru news website, showed the alleged victim confront a man and a woman sitting in front of him about the fact they were not wearing masks. The alleged victim then punched the man without a mask before running off.

  • Giuliani to reportedly skip meeting with Michigan lawmakers after COVID-19 exposure

    Members of President Trump's outside legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, have reportedly been sidelined from a meeting with Michigan lawmakers due to a case of COVID-19.Giuliani and other Trump lawyers won't be able to attend a White House meeting scheduled for Friday with two Michigan lawmakers because they were recently exposed to the coronavirus, Axios reports. This meeting with lawmakers from the state where President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win, according to the Times, "appears to be a part of the president's campaign to interfere with the state's certification process."But Andrew Giuliani, Rudy's son who is a staffer at the White House, on Friday announced he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Times reports he attended the Thursday news conference in which Rudy Giuliani pushed baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. On a conference call with Trump officials on Friday, when the subject arose of which member of Trump's outside legal team would attend the White House meeting, Axios reports this planning quickly "fell apart" when it was revealed that Giuliani's son tested positive and it subsequently became clear that "the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed." Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs summed up the chaos by noting that Giuliani being forced to skip this meeting due to COVID-19 comes after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump adviser David Bossie were both sidelined because they tested positive for the coronavirus.> Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows sidelined after the election by coronavirus so Dave Bossie stepped in to guide strategy. Then Bossie sidelined by covid, and Rudy Giuliani became front man on election battle. Now Giuliani can’t be in the room because his son has the virus. https://t.co/oFMZBxH8Hl> > — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020Indeed, Axios wrote that this was just more "turmoil" thrown into Trump's legal efforts, with a campaign adviser saying, "It's just a s--tshow, it's a joke." Read more at Axios.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijani forces entered the war-ravaged ghost town of Aghdam on Friday, regaining a once-beloved city over a quarter of a century after being driven out by Armenian forces. Aghdam and the surrounding region of the same name are the first of several territories adjacent to separatist Nagorno-Karabakh to be turned over under a ceasefire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “Today, with a feeling of endless pride, I am informing my people about the liberation of Aghdam,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation.

  • Venezuelans siphon crude oil to make their own petrol, as the country's economy sinks into the mire

    Venezuelans fed up with fuel shortages have begun tapping into the country’s crude oil pipelines to distill their own petrol as the country's economic demise accelerates. The emerging practice was documented by a Reuters investigation that found desperate Venezuelans breaking holes in pipes and siphoning off crude oil and diverting it to makeshift rural laboratories. The revelation underscores the severity of the country’s spectacular economic and infrastructure collapse. Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, however biting US sanctions and mismanagement by the state oil company nationalised by the socialist government has resulted in a dive in production. Venezuelans, who once enjoyed essentially free gasoline thanks to government subsidies, now spend days in petrol queues that snake through the streets. One man, mechanic Daniel Vásquez, told The Telegraph from the capital Caracas in April after sleeping in his car overnight waiting for petrol: “We have to be watching closely for when the line forms, some people find out that gas will arrive, and then we get in line, and then wait for hours or days.” To avoid the queues and make a profit off of the shortages, some have started puncturing pipelines at idled state oil fields, installing their own smaller tubes into the pipes. From there, the tubes transport the oil to small, homemade refineries where the substance must be distilled and refined. “This is the El Palito refinery,” a man proudly proclaims in an online video circulating in Venezuela circles on social media. The video shows two black canisters over a fire in a barrel with tubes transporting the substance into two other containers and finally into two gas canisters.

  • U.S. puts convicted killer to death in eighth federal execution under Trump

    The U.S. government put convicted rapist and murderer Orlando Hall to death by lethal injection on Thursday, the eighth execution under the Trump administration since capital punishment was reinstated at the federal level over the summer. Hall, 49, was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. EST after officials at the U.S. Bureau of Prisons administered him a fatal dose of the barbiturate pentobarbital at the bureau's execution chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, the agency said. Hall was the second African-American man to be executed by lethal injection on federal death row in recent months.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Biden turns 78, is set to become the oldest U.S. president

    President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In exactly two months, he'll take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment and a reckoning on racial injustice.

  • China says 'Five Eyes' should face reality on Hong Kong

    China on Thursday rejected the latest attack on its Hong Kong policy by the U.S. and several of its allies, saying they “should face up to the reality” that the former British colony has been returned to China. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was responding to a statement on Hong Kong issued by the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which together make up an intelligence partnership known as the Five Eyes. “No matter if they have five eyes or 10 eyes, if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they should beware of their eyes being poked and blinded,” he said at a daily briefing.

  • Varavara Rao: Court orders jailed activist, 80, to be taken to hospital

    Varavara Rao is a Maoist ideologue and poet who has espoused radical thinking and revolutionary ideas.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.