Major tax cuts would brighten the New Year

The Boxing Day sales are now an imperfect measure of consumer confidence, given the growth of online shopping and the spread of American-style phenomena such as Black Friday. Even so, economic policy-makers will be closely examining the retail sales data over the coming weeks, looking for signs that the public is retrenching after Christmas in anticipation of a feared recession.

Indeed, the fragile condition of the economy is the inescapable backdrop to the debate about tax cuts, which is expected to return with a vengeance in the New Year. The Bank of England’s succession of interest rate increases in 2023 may have partially tamed inflation for now, but that could come at the cost of pushing the economy into decline. A return to more normal monetary policy settings puts greater pressure on ministers to create a more benign fiscal environment for consumers and businesses. That has not happened thus far.

There is obviously a political context to this debate, too. To some extent, Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement misfired because the generous reduction to national insurance contributions he announced was accompanied by a continued squeeze on taxpayers thanks to fiscal drag. This made it more difficult for the Conservatives to pitch their offer as reducing the burden on the public, stymying their attempt to rescue their reputation for being a party of low taxes.

As we report today, the Government is now weighing its options for further tax cuts in the Spring Budget. These include raising the 40p income tax threshold, cutting the basic 20p rate, and abolishing inheritance tax in its entirety, for which this newspaper has been campaigning. Tory MPs are expected to debate where to target any cuts, with some perhaps fearing that focusing limited fiscal “headroom” on lower income households could have the disadvantage of both allowing Labour to match the pledge and of leaving middle class taxpayers – who have been among the chief targets of recent tax hikes – out in the cold.

But in an ideal world, all three would be enacted. Indeed, the missing element in these discussions is the spending cuts that would make it possible to offer far bolder commitments on tax. The Tories will struggle to regain the trust of voters who now doubt their belief in lower taxes until they can prove they are on the side of personal responsibility and ambition, rather than entitlement and idleness.

