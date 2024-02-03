Major tenant to close store at Northwoods Mall in Peoria

The RoomPlace store in Peoria's Northwoods Mall is closing, the furniture and mattress retailer announced in a Friday news release. Dates for the closing had not yet been determined.

The century-old Chicago-based retailer said its voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring plan will refocus its efforts on strengthening its 18 Chicagoland stores. RoomPlace is also shuttering stores in Indiana and Wisconsin. According to a spokesperson for the company, 83 employees will be impacted by the closings. RoomPlace said it will hold store-closing sales in the affected locations.

Northwoods Mall general manager Julie Revallo was surprised by the announcement. She said the RoomPlace store had been a "phenomenal" tenant at the shopping center since 2017.

"There were many shoppers there every day," she said. "They did very well. My whole family bought stuff from them."

