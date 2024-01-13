Major Thoroughfare Program set for continued success

Jan. 13—Success inspires interest, and interest leads to success in the realm of public engagement. It's so common to see negative self-feeding cycles in the world, it's easy to forget the same processes can be made to work for good. That's what Tupelo's Major Thoroughfare Program has been accomplishing since 1991.

The program is funded by a tax that citizens have imposed upon themselves. It's overseen by a vigorous committee of engaged citizens, and it has changed the face and future of the city for good. Its next steps include the creation of plans to build a new road in the Barnes Crossing Mall area, likely connecting Gloster Street to the Barnes Crossing loop by building in the area west of Gloster and passing north behind the Sam's Club shopping center. Other work under consideration includes addressing the Front Street—McCullough Boulevard—Highway 45 interchange. An east-bound route bridging Highway 45 from the Tupelo Commons area and extending to Veterans Boulevard is also visualized far down the line.

"These plans are still in the incubation stage," said Greg Pirkle, a longtime member of the citizens' committee that oversees the program. "After all the years of work with Major Thoroughfare, people talk about how much easer it is to get around. What I really hear is it makes their life better."

Work on the new road connecting Gloster to Barnes Crossing is still in the early planning stages. Building and paving likely won't begin before the program needs to be reauthorized by voters in 2026, but a great deal of the indispensable preparatory work preceding actual construction can be done now ... in fact, needs to be done now. The program's tax levy is in effect for five years after each vote.

Tangible accomplishments of the present phase, Phase VII, include significant work completed on Veterans Boulevard and underway or set to begin along Jackson Street, widening to accommodate turn lanes and easing the flow of traffic.

Citizens have consistently reauthorized the program with a positive response that has grown stronger through the years. A key part of that acceptance has been tied to the sort of roads the program addresses.

"We don't venture into neighborhoods," Pirkle said. "The focus is always on roads everyone can use. Barnes Crossing and the streets that make up the loop make life better for everyone who lives here, works here or visits here."

The proposed new road under consideration would travel west and north from Gloster by connecting at Commonwealth Boulevard, which is the road that serves Best Buy and the shopping center that contains Ashley Furniture. From that point, it would thread its way north of Town Creek and east of the Natchez Trace Parkway before connecting with the Barnes Crossing Loop. The road would be 7,228 feet long, roughly one-and-one-third miles. An estimate calculated in 2020 set the price tag at $10,656,000. That would need to be updated now to account for inflation.

The land crossed by the proposed loop road is currently either undeveloped or in agriculture. Early steps taken to explore the necessary easements have been met with positive responses.

Dennis Bonds, Tupelo's city engineer, leads the department spearheading the work from concept through completion. It's a job he's especially well-suited to do, having come to the role from APAC-Mississippi, an asphalt and paving contractor. Among many other projects, he was superintendent of the company's work when they improved Coley Road during the early phases of Major Thoroughfare. Insight from the construction side helps inform his work now as city engineer.

"The most important project is always the next project," Bonds said. "My personal experience has helped tremendously. I can relate to the contractor side of the business. I know what it takes to build a project, to do the work within budget and bring it in within a reasonable time limit."

A choking hazard

At its inception in the early 1990s, Major Thoroughfare tackled traffic problems that were crippling commerce. Its early phases eased the flow of cars and trucks on Gloster and Main Streets from a constriction that was choking economic growth and driving it to the outskirts of town, if not away altogether. These and other improvements that followed helped the city breathe and grow throughout its existing footprint, revitalizing the heart of the city while facilitating expansion around the outside. Overall, it has dramatically improved the city's quality of life. Future goals include much more of the same.

"I have people often asking to serve on the Major Thoroughfare committee, and we don't get that on all the committees," said Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan. "People want to be part of something that will be of real, significant benefit to the city in the long term. Major Thoroughfare has been very successful since its inception. It's a point of pride for Tupelo statewide. Several other municipalities have studied what we've done and what we're doing."

The program doesn't create bonded debt but is a pay-as-you-go plan established by the city's voters in five-year increments. It institutes 10 mils of property tax specifically for the purpose of addressing traffic needs and is bound to a committee of engaged citizens who oversee every step of the work, ensuring the money goes only where it's intended.

A mil is $1 of tax on each $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

"People don't mind paying for something if they count on receiving it," Jordan said.

Two too tangle

Jordan has seen the transformation of the face of Tupelo throughout his adult life. As a 15-year-old in 1982, his first years behind the wheel took him through a town where traffic was a real and growing problem. Major Thoroughfare has been turning that crippling condition into a thriving opportunity since work began in 1991.

"When Gloster Street was a two-lane road, traffic was a major challenge," he said. "As many people as we have coming into the city on a daily basis, there's no way we could function the way we do now with two-lane roads."

Kevin is the weekend edition editor for the Daily Journal. Contact him at kevin.tate@journalinc.com.