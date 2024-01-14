The major threat that risks upending Sunak’s hopes of recovery

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” So said Mike Tyson, former world heavyweight champion – one of the greatest (and most ferocious) boxers of all time.

Tyson’s words came to mind last week, as I considered Rishi Sunak’s dilemma of when to hold the next general election – ahead of the deadline in late January 2025.

The Prime Minister began this year by signalling his “working assumption” that the vote will be in the second half of 2024. Former chancellor George Osborne, last week reinforced that message, floating a precise date of November 14 – early enough to avoid disrupting Christmas but still 10 months away.

The Tories want to “go long”, as some of us predicted, because inflation has been falling steadily over recent months – with some analysts now predicting that the Bank of England could start to cut interest rates as early as April or May.

Up at 10.1pc this time last year, headline inflation – as measured by the consumer price index – has dropped to 3.9pc, on the latest figures for November. Over the coming months, CPI inflation is expected to come down further still, reaching the Bank of England’s 2pc target this spring according to a growing number of economists.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in an attempt to tackle price pressures, has raised the base rate of interest no less than 14 times over the last two years. If inflation rapidly returned to target, the nine MPC members would come under pressure to start slashing rates from 5.25pc sooner rather than later.

Already, borrowing costs for households and businesses have dropped sharply over recent weeks, as commercial lenders have convinced themselves the global interest rate cycle has turned.

And that’s why Sunak plans to wait as long as possible before going to the country – in the hope repeated rate cuts and a steady easing of the cost of living crisis throughout 2024 creates a pre-election “feelgood factor”.

While opinion polls suggest Labour will probably win, the Prime Minister is obviously keen to limit the damage. And that means delaying the election until late autumn, allowing rates to fall as far as possible, giving the economy time to improve.

Already, there are signs this is happening. Unofficial data released just before Christmas suggested private sector output expanded in December for the second month running.

The economy-wide composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey of business leaders read 51.7 last month, up from 50.7 in November – with readings above 50 indicating growth. The UK’s service sector, driving four fifths of GDP, registered a December PMI reading of 52.7 – the highest since June.

That tentative resilience was reinforced on Friday, when the Office for National Statistics released data showing UK GDP grew by a better-than-expected 0.3pc in November, having contracted by the same amount the previous month.

Given December’s PMI readings, I’m pretty confident official GDP numbers for last month, when they’re released in February, will also indicate growth. And that will confirm that Britain, unlike Germany and the broader eurozone, has avoided recession – that is, two successive quarters of economic contraction.

That’s certainly Sunak’s hope – allowing him to start developing a campaigning narrative of post-pandemic hope and renewal, with inflation and interest rates falling. His plan to allow a brighter economic outlook to emerge ahead of a late-2024 election makes sense – as far as it goes.

The trouble is, the strategy of finally facing the electorate on the back of an upswing has, to quote Tyson, been “punched in the face” – by geopolitics.

Iranian-backed Houthi militias are attacking ships in the Red Sea, discouraging vessels from using the Suez canal to carry freight from Asia and the Middle East to Europe. The Black Sea, meanwhile, remains a no-go zone, given hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

In Northern Europe, the Baltic Sea has seen massive gas pipelines blown up and other forms of clandestine underwater sabotage. And growing tensions between China and Taiwan are threatening naval conflict between East and West, the likes of which hasn’t been seen for decades.

As such, the UK economy and the West in general faces major geopolitical dangers – specifically, the impact of conflict on sovereign debt markets and, more immediately, fuel prices.

As a net energy importer, with still very limited gas storage, Britain is particularly vulnerable to any combination of a cold winter, Middle Eastern turmoil and/or another Russia-Ukraine flare-up. That could cause oil and gas prices to spike – sparking renewed inflation, pushing up gilt yields and, in turn, the Government’s debt-service bill, scuppering any pre-election tax cut.

Since mid-December, Red Sea drone attacks mean insurers have forced countless vessels to divert around the vast African continent – increasing average Asia-Europe sailing times from 25 to 35 days, adding mightily to freight fuel bills. Those costs feed into the price of everything, from components, to finished goods and, above all, oil and gas.

While the Suez Canal accounts for around 10pc of daily global oil and gas flows, the Straits of Hormuz – hundreds of miles away, across the other side of the Persian Gulf – are the route for around 25pc of all hydrocarbons used each day. This is the real energy pinch-point, the windpipe of the global economy.

What happened last week is that Iran itself, as opposed to Iranian proxies, hijacked an oil tanker passing through Hormuz – a major geopolitical escalation.

So far, the response on global energy markets has been mercifully muted. Crude oil prices jumped around 5pc after the Hormuz attack, going above $80 a barrel, up from around $70 in the middle of last month.

For now, Saudi Arabia has been calling for calm, releasing more crude onto global markets in a bid to prevent a serious price spike. The US, similarly, points to its strategic petroleum reserve.

I’ve generally been cautiously optimistic about the UK’s economic prospects – as is Sunak. But the international risks we face rose significantly last week – and could soon upend British politics.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.