'Major update' today on 1980s Portsmouth murders of Laura Kempton, Tammy Little

PORTSMOUTH — A "major update" in connection with two city cold cases will be announced Thursday, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and city Police Chief Mark Newport.

Seacoastonline has confirmed the news will be regarding investigations into the 1981 murder of Laura Kempton and the 1982 murder of Tammy Little, according to a law enforcement source. A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at City Hall in council chambers.

The two young women were killed about a year apart and both were students of the old Portsmouth Beauty School.

Tammy Little (lower left photos) and Laura Kempton were Portsmouth Beauty School students who were both killed and found dead in their Portsmouth apartments a little more than a year apart in the early 1980s.

Kempton was 23 when she was found dead in her 20 Chapel St. apartment on Monday, Sept. 28, 1981, according to Seacoastonline archives. A city police officer went to speak to the Kempton about her unpaid parking tickets and found her body. The cause of death was massive head trauma caused by a blunt object, police said.

2021 story: Portsmouth murder of Laura Kempton at 23 was 40 years ago

On Tuesday, October 19, 1982, Little's mother found the 20-year-old murdered in her apartment at 315 Maplewood Ave. She hadn't been heard from in three days and, like Kempton, wasn't native to Portsmouth. An autopsy found she had died from massive head injuries.

2010 story: Murders of Tammy Little and Laura Kempton remain under investigation

Former Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner is among those who oversaw investigations of the Kempton and Little cases over the years, and he had a unique perspective. Merner, like Little, lived at 315 Maplewood Ave., and discussed the case with Seacoastonline in 2017.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth NH cold case murder updates: Laura Kempton, Tammy Little