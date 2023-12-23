Major traffic delays on I-70 near Jennings after semi rolls over

JENNINGS, Mo. – Drivers are dealing with major backups along Interstate 70 after a semi truck rolled over Friday evening near Jennings.

MoDOT officials tell FOX 2 that the semi is blocking several eastbound lanes after the rollover, which happened around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators have not yet disclosed whether anyone was hurt in the rollover crash. Traffic is believed to be backed up several miles ahead of the Jennings Station Road exit.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

