Steak Prices Will Keep Rising, Major U.S. Meatpacker Says

Tatiana Freitas
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Beef will be getting even more expensive at U.S. grocery stores in the months ahead, according to one of the country’s biggest meatpackers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

National Beef Co., controlled by the Brazilian giant Marfrig Global Foods, sees relatively stable margins in the next two quarters, according to Tim Klein, who heads Marfrig’s U.S. operations. That means even though their costs to buy cattle are increasing, the company will ultimately be able to pass that on to consumers in the form of pricier steaks and burgers.

“Cattle prices will go up, and beef prices will go up with them,” Klein said during an earnings interview.

The cost of meat has been a focus as consumers grapple with the fastest inflation in four decades. The average price for ground beef in America grocery stores has jumped 18% from a year ago, according to the government data. American shoppers may adapt to inflation by switching to less expensive cuts, according to Klein.

Marfrig beat analysts’ estimates for earnings before items and revenue, posting a record for a first quarter. U.S. operations drove the gains, while South America’s unit started a recovery amid booming Chinese demand and improving cattle supply in Brazil, according to Miguel Gularte, who heads operations in the region. Marfrig’s slaughterings in Brazil rose 20% in the quarter, the double compared with the industry average, Gularte said.

Net income fell 61% from a year ago due to a non-cash loss on the mark-to-market of its stake in the food giant BRF SA. Starting next quarter, Marfrig will add BRF earnings to its balance sheet, according to Chief Financial Officer Tang David. Last month, Marfrig’s founder, Marcos Molina dos Santos, was elected BRF chairman.

(Updates with additional information on Brazil slaughters in the 5th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Real Money and Fast Money Most at Odds on Treasuries Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The divergence in how hedge funds and long-only asset managers are approaching the U.S. Treasury market is at its widest point since July 2020.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefThat’s based

  • It Could Be a Downbeat Earnings Season for Cannabis Stocks

    Slowing sales and rising costs have tamped down on expectations for Big Weed's upcoming season. Increased competition is also a factor.

  • Amazon Defeats Drive to Unionize Second New York Facility

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. workers at a facility in New York voted not to join an upstart union only weeks after the group won a resounding victory at a warehouse across the street. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loa

  • EU chief proposes Russian oil ban over war in Ukraine

    European Union countries will stop importing Russian oil and refined products, the head of the bloc's executive European Commission said on Wednesday in proposing a sixth round of sanctions against Moscow for waging a war on Ukraine. "We will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year," Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament, prompting applause from lawmakers. "This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined."

  • Oil Rallies as EU Proposes Phasing Out Russian Supply This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as the European Union proposed to ban Russian crude over the next six months and refined products by the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefBrent futures rose as much as

  • Dizzying Pre-Fed Day Ends With Gains for Stocks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks faced another volatile session, with traders awaiting more clues on whether the Federal Reserve will be able to pull off a soft landing that brings down inflation without triggering a recession.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000

  • AmerisourceBergen beats earnings expectations, and lifts full-year guidance

    AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, amid strength in international healthcare business, and raised its full-year outlook. The health care services company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to March 31 rose to $548.0 million, or $2.59 a share, from $435.3 million, or $2.10 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $3.22 beat the FactSet

  • Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly 10 weeks into the war and with its troops making only marginal gains in Ukraine’s east, Russia is focused on cementing both military and political control over the territory it has taken so far.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000

  • These Atlanta CEOs make 1,000 times their typical employees

    See how CEO-to-worker pay ratio at 40 of the state's biggest public companies — including the United Parcel Service, Aflac, Southern Co., PulteGroup, Norfolk Southern Corp., and Delta Air Lines. — compares.

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefTher

  • Hungary, Slovakia to get end-2023 exception to Russian oil embargo - source

    Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023 under existing contracts, an EU source told Reuters on Wednesday, benefitting from exemptions from an oil embargo proposed by the European Commission. The EU executive on Wednesday proposed a ban on EU imports of Russian crude oil within six months, and on refined oil products by the end of the year. In a bid to convince reluctant countries not to veto the proposal, Brussels has proposed a longer period to implement the embargo for Hungary and Slovakia, the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

    The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. JP Morgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup combined put aside a $3.36 billion in credit loss reserves in the first quarter. Spreads on five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Goldman Sachs closed at $108.92 on Monday, Morgan Stanley at $104.96 and Citigroup at $107.94, their highest in at least two years.

  • Igor Shesterkin stops 79 shots, but Penguins top Rangers 4-3 in triple OT in Game 1

    Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection 5:58 into the third overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

  • Plug Power CEO total 2021 compensation nearly quadruples to more than $52 million

    Plug Power Inc.'s long-time Chief Executive Andrew Marsh recorded total compensation of more than $52 million in 2021, a year after the fuel-cell systems company's losses widened sevenfold but the stock skyrocketed nearly 1,000%.

  • Australia's Woolworths says inflation its main concern as Q3 sales jump

    (Reuters) -Australia's largest supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd said on Tuesday that managing the effects of inflation remained its main concern after fuel prices and supply chain blockages contributed to a surge in the value of third-quarter sales. The Sydney-listed grocer posted a 4.4% jump in food sales for the March quarter to A$11.4 billion ($8.1 billion), bettering rival Coles Group, as Australia's inflation grew at its fastest pace in two decades. But Woolworths said the quarter was marked by COVID-19 related staff shortages and supply chain disruptions due to heavy flooding on the densely populated east coast.

  • The UK is inviting Elon Musk to discuss his plans for Twitter

    UK's MPs have sent Musk an invitation to talk, but he isn't legally required to attend.

  • Canadian dollar gains as BoC sends hawkish signal on rates

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as the greenback gave back some recent gains against a basket of major currencies and comments by a senior Bank of Canada official supported expectations for interest rate hikes. Canada's currency was up 0.3% at 1.2836 to the greenback, or 77.91 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2826 to 1.2893. "The loonie is getting squeezed higher by more hawkish guidance from the Bank of Canada and by modest softening in the (U.S.) dollar," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

  • New Jersey Sees Major Racial Gap in Access To AP Courses

    New Jersey students of color are greatly underrepresented in advanced learning courses, reported NJ Spotlight News. Only 19 percent of Black students in New Jersey take advanced learning courses in high school in the past two years, per state data. Additionally, the states sees a greater racial gap in access to these courses than any other.

  • Russia Dodges Default for Now as Investors Get Dollar Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s closely watched dollar payments on two bonds are trickling through to investors after the country dipped into its local holdings of the U.S. currency and sidestepped its first foreign default in a century.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team

  • Sanctions will not be lifted until Russia signs peace deal with Ukraine -Germany's Scholz

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine will not be lifted until Moscow reaches a peace agreement with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that it was for Ukraine to determine the peace terms. Scholz, in an interview broadcast Monday on ZDF public television, said Russian President Vladimir Putin had miscalculated if he had anticipated he might be able to gain territory from Ukraine, declare an end to hostilities, and see Western countries drop sanctions.