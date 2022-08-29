How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/29/2022

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, adding to their recent losses as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 gave back almost 1% Monday. Technology companies were the biggest drag on the index. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. European markets were also lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Treasury yields were higher.

This week investors will get more updates on the economy including the government’s monthly jobs report on Friday and a reading on consumer confidence Tuesday from the Conference Board.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 27.05 points, or 0.7%, to 4,030.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.41 points, or 0.6%, to 32,098.99.

The Nasdaq fell 124.04 points, or 1%, to 12,017.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.89 points, or 0.9%, to 1,882.94.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 735.57 points, or 15.4%.

The Dow is down 4,239.31 points, or 11.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,627.30 points, or 23.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362.37 points, or 16.1%.

