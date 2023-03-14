How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/14/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as some of the most breathtaking moves from a manic Monday reversed course.

The S&P 500 rose 1.7% Tuesday after a report showed inflation is still high, though no more than expected. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.

Several bank stocks bounced back, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier caused by worries that customers could yank out their cash in the wake of two bank failures. Treasury yields rose sharply, trimming some of their historic drops from the previous day.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 64.80 points, or 1.7%, to 3,920.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.26 points, or 1.1%, to 32,155.40.

The Nasdaq composite rose 239.31 points, or 2.1%, to 11,428.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.59 points, or 1.9%, to 1,776.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 58.97 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 245.76 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 289.26 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.19 points, or 0.2%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 81.06 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 991.85 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 961.67 points, or 9.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.65 points, or 0.9%

