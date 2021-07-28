How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it was seeing improvement in the economy, but not enough to start dialing down its support measures.

The S&P 500 ended little changed after giving up a brief gain in the afternoon. The latest company earnings have been broadly solid, though reactions from investors have been mixed. Pfizer and Boeing rose after reporting strong financial results.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.82 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,400.64.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.59 points, or 0.4%, to 34,930.93.

The Nasdaq rose 102.01 points, or 0.7%, to 14,762.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.12 points, or 1.5%, to 2,224.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.15 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 130.62 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 74.41 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.31 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 644.57 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 4,324.45 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,874.30 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 250.10 points, or 12.7%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Here's Why I'll Likely Exit GE This Week Prior to Their Stock Split

    While the stock split may signal confidence from the management side to investors, I don't generally see reverse splits as positive.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

    You've probably heard time and time again that investing in the stock market is a great way to grow wealth over time. Or, there's a simpler way to go about building a solid investment portfolio that will serve you well for the long haul. In fact, famed investor Warren Buffett thinks one specific investment type could be the average person's ticket to making a lot of money.

  • 5 Stocks I Own That I Want to Add to When the Stock Market Crashes

    Market crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Add These 3 Fidelity Funds to Your Portfolio for Massive Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on Recovering Midstream Asset Demand

    Demand for pipeline and storage assets is recovering on rising production volumes of commodities. This is brightening up the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry, putting the spotlight on Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Shell Midstream (SHLX) & Summit Midstream (SMLP).

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 Just Before the Last 3 Market Crashes, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    As a long-term investor, staying fully invested through a stock market crash is probably your best bet.

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold for Years

    Let's explore two blue chip stocks that investors might want to consider buying as they report Q2 earnings...

  • Aston Martin's first SUV helps push up sales by more than 200%

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin reported on Wednesday a 224% increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, as losses fell in the first half of the year. The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of its 2,901 vehicles between January and June. "Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth," said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

  • This Warren Buffett Pick Is Almost Guaranteed to Double Your Money Over a Decade

    Warren Buffett, one of the world's best investors, has some advice for people looking to make money in the stock market. Most people consider S&P funds to be a good indicator of the market as a whole, so Buffett is suggesting that you put your money into a fund that closely tracks the overall performance of the U.S. stock market.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Are Falling Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- were trading sharply lower on Tuesday, on growing concerns about the Chinese government's ongoing actions to restrict technology companies. Li Auto's shares were down about 9.1%.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    As the world becomes more digital, the financial sector is subject to new innovations. These two companies are changing the game.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are about 30% below January 2021 highs. Nio ES8 electric SUVs being loaded for transit to Norway. Nio has been quickly growing sales of its EVs.

  • Why DiDi Global, Alibaba, and NetEase Popped Today

    Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), and NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) were all rising today on no company-specific news. All of these China-based companies are likely seeing their share prices jump today after a major sell-off of Chinese tech stocks over the past couple of weeks. DiDi's stock was up 9.3%, Alibaba popped 4.9%, and NetEase's share price spiked 12.6% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT.

  • Peeking under the hood at Lordstown Motors' latest deal

    Lordstown Motors just announced an apparent rescue deal in a gambit that layers more financial engineering into the pre-revenue electric truck maker that last year merged with a SPAC.Catch up quick: The company is now under federal investigation for misleading investors about its preorders, and in June it said it may not be able to begin vehicle production or continue as a going concern. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving t

  • Trading stocks via blockchain will be 'next big wave': wallstreetbets co-founder

    The founder of wallstreetbets has turned his attention to decentralized finance, saying stock trading via blockchain is the next big innovation.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Penny stocks are a study in contrasts. They’re equities whose share price stands below $5, and that low price opens up a wide field of possibilities. Chief among these are the ultra-low cost of entry, combined with triple-digit upside potentials. These are stocks that truly can jump sky-high when conditions are right. But penny investors had better be risk tolerant, because these stocks also offer a range of possible downsides. First, there’s that ultra-low cost of entry; it raises the question,