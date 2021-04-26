How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Modest gains for stocks nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to more record highs on Wall Street as investors brace for a deluge of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

Of the 500 members of the S&P 500 index, 181 will report their results this week. Apple, Microsoft, McDonald’s and Caterpillar are among the big-name companies that will be telling investors how they did in the first three months of the year.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.45 points, or 0.2%, to 4,187.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.92 points, or 0.2%, to 33,981.57.

The Nasdaq rose 121.97 points, or 0.9%, to 14,138.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.15 points, or 1.2% to 2,298.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 431.55 points, or 11.5%.

The Dow is up 3,375.09 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,250.49 points, or 9.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 323.15 points, or 16.4%.

