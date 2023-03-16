How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 3/16/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks rallied after a group of big banks offered a lifeline to the bank Wall Street had zeroed in on in its hunt for the next victim in the industry’s struggles..

The S&P 500 jumped 1.8% Thursday, erasing earlier losses following reports that First Republic Bank could get help or sell itself to another bank.

This week has been a whirlwind for markets on worries about banks that may be bending under the weight of the fastest set of hikes to interest rates in decades. Treasury yields also strengthened in a sign of increased confidence from the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 68.35 points, or 1.8%, to 3,960.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.98 points, or 1.2%, to 32,246.55.

The Nasdaq composite rose 283.22 points, or 2.5%, to 11,717.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.29 points, or 1.4%, to 1,771.24.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 98.69 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is up 336.91 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 578.39 points, or 5.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.47 points, or 0.1%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.78 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is down 900.70 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,250.79 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.99 points, or 0.6%

Recommended Stories

  • Wellesley College students call for admission of trans men

    A fierce debate at Wellesley College over who should be admitted to the women's school has intensified with students approving a referendum to allow the admission of transgender men and nonbinary people who do not identify and live as women. While Tuesday's vote is nonbinding and the administration has already said it has no plans to change its current admissions policy, the issue has roiled the campus just west of Boston. College president Paula Johnson, senior leadership and trustees acknowledged the vote in a statement and said, “the college will continue to engage all students, including transgender male and nonbinary students, in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong.”

  • Tri-Valley, Licking Valley baseball work out the kinks in scrimmage

    The Scotties scored 7 runs in the first inning but had to fend off the Panthers, who scored 6 in the fourth, for a 12-10 victory.

  • Ethereum's Shanghai Hard Fork: 5 Things to Know

    The Shanghai Upgrade, expected in mid-April 2023, puts the final touch on Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake. Etherworld Founder Pooja Ranjan explains the significance of the network upgrade, what it means for withdrawals, ether (ETH) price and why ‘Shapella’ should now be part of your crypto vocabulary.

  • Man pleads guilty to murder of pregnant girlfriend on the four year anniversary of her death

    Daniel Nantz pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his pregnant girlfriend, who had become a federal witness in a trafficking case.

  • Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word

    Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence tools into its Office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails. The company said Thursday the new feature, named Copilot, is a processing engine that will allow users to do things like summarize long emails, draft stories in Word and animate slides in PowerPoint. Microsoft is marketing the feature as a tool that will allow workers to be more productive by freeing up time they usually spend in their inbox, or allowing them to more easily analyze trends in Excel.

  • U.S. charges exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui with $1 billion fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Wednesday charged Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese businessman with ties to former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, with leading a complex conspiracy to defraud Guo's online followers out of more than $1 billion. Authorities said Guo, with help from longtime financial adviser Kin Ming Je, cheated thousands of followers since 2018 by promising "outsized" investment returns, but diverting much of their money to fund lavish lifestyles for himself and his family. The alleged improper purchases included a $37 million yacht, a 50,000 square-foot mansion in northern New Jersey, a $3.5 million Ferrari for Guo's son, a $62,000 TV, and two $36,000 mattresses, according to authorities.

  • Arbitrum, a leading scaling solution for Ethereum, will finally have a native cryptocurrency

    The long-awaited launch of the coin will further decentralize the blockchain ecosystem, says Offchain Labs, Arbitrum’s initial developer.

  • It took 4 years, but newest Chiefs pass rusher Charles Omenihu finally lands in KC

    Turns out the Chiefs and newly signed defensive end Charles Omenihu have a relationship that’s dates to the pre-draft process in 2019.

  • Fentanyl test strips may help save lives. So why are they illegal in many states?

    Quick and inexpensive tests that can detect the powerful synthetic opioid are considered "drug paraphernalia" in many states, but lawmakers are working to change that.

  • Feds spend $2.4 million on cloud seeding for Colorado River

    The Southern Nevada Water Authority on Thursday voted to accept a $2.4 million grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to fund cloud seeding in other Western states whose rivers feed the parched desert region. The funding comes as key reservoirs on the Colorado River hit record lows and booming Western cities and industries fail to adjust their water use to increasingly shrinking supplies. "This money from Reclamation is wonderful, we just have to decide how exactly it’s going to benefit us," said Andrew Rickert, who coordinates Colorado's cloud seeding for the Colorado Water Conservation Board.

  • Peter Thiel said he had $50 million in a personal account at Silicon Valley Bank when it collapsed, despite telling his portfolio companies to pull their money

    Some have blamed Thiel for helping to trigger the run on SVB after he told Founders Fund customers to pull deposits from the bank before its collapse.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 30%+ to Buy Right Now for Decades of Passive Income

    Stock market sell-offs can be great opportunities to pad your passive income. Shares of leading real estate investment trusts (REITs) Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) are all down more than 30% from their peaks over the past year.

  • 10 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks recommended by ChatGPT. To skip our detailed analysis of ChatGPT and developments in artificial intelligence, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years. One of the biggest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) seen […]