How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press
·1 min read

U.S. stock indexes are closing lower Friday after a weak jobs report sparked questions about when the Federal Reserve could pare back its immense support for the markets.

The S&P 500 fell after wavering throughout the day. Government data showed far fewer jobs were created last month than economists forecast.

The jobs report is among the most anticipated pieces of economic data, and the reaction to its release was a confused one. U.S. stocks moved up and down throughout the day, as did Treasury yields. The price of U.S. oil briefly rose to its highest level since 2014.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.42 points, or 0.2%, to 4,391.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.69 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,746.25.

The Nasdaq fell 74.48 points, or 0.5%, to 14,579.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17 points, or 0.8%, to 2,233.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 34.30 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 419.79 points, or less than 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 12.84 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.54 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 635.27 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is up 4,139.77 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,691.26 points, or 13.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 258.23 points, or 13.1%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Expert panel to discuss how safe women really are in the UK during live event

    VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES : Sign up to The Independent’s free and exclusive event exploring the reality of violence against women here in the UK and how safety can be improved

  • Hartford man acquitted in fatal 2018 stabbing of Enfield High School student Justin Brady

    The Hartford man who fatally stabbed 16-year-old Justin Brady during a late-night street fight in 2018 was found not guilty by a Hartford jury on Friday. Shyhiem Adams, 21, claimed he acted in self defense over the course of a two-week trial, and the jury acquitted him of first-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges after just 90 minutes of deliberation Friday morning. The ...

  • Stocks end slightly lower after weaker-than-expected jobs report, but post winning week

    Stocks saw a slightly lower finish Friday after the government said the economy created just 194,000 jobs in September, well below economist expectations for a figure of 500,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,580, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2% to end near 4,391. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.5%, finishing near 14,580. Major indexes gained ground for the week, with the Dow rising 1.2%, the S&P 500 advan

  • Biden's popularity rises slightly as coronavirus cases fall: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating has increased somewhat over the past few weeks, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, as coronavirus infection rates slowed. The latest national public opinion poll, conducted Oct. 6-7, found that 48% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, which is up by 4 percentage points from a similar poll that ran in mid-September. Meanwhile 47% disapproved of Biden in the latest survey, which is down 3 points from the September poll.

  • Even Cathie Wood Can't Outperform This Unstoppable Growth Stock

    Providing an improved customer experience is propelling this health and wellness business to new heights.

  • Pandora Papers reveal new details about how a Miami businessman out-trumped Trump

    Orestes Fintiklis thrust himself into the public eye with an audacious acquisition of a Panamanian luxury hotel that sported the surname of the 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump.

  • Hedge fund legend David Einhorn warns investors aren't doing their homework, predicts stubborn inflation, and says crypto is too complex for him in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    The Greenlight Capital boss said too few investors are scrutinizing financials, and blamed product shortages on underinvestment in staid companies.

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • Warren Buffett’s solid investing advice is just what’s needed in this frothy stock market

    Individual investors are back. Facing such turmoil, individual investors are eager for guidance. There are few better sources than Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK) (BRK) Warren Buffett, renowned for a matchless investment record across six volatile decades as well as for his savvy, accessible advice for investors.

  • No, Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu Tweet Isn’t Pumping SHIB’s Price

    Self-claimed “DOGE killer” shiba inu (SHIB) has pumped by nearly 400% in the past week, pushing the token to the No. 13 most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to data compiled by CoinGecko. The seemingly odd price pop of one random coin among thousands of others has had some crypto traders scratching their heads: why SHIB and why now? Despite a popular narrative that electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk may have accidentally pumped the price, blockchain data shows that the seemingly irrational rally may be prompted by moves by SHIB “whales,” who hold large amounts of SHIB, which were followed by retail traders, or the so-called SHIBArmy.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Lisa Su became Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, the chipmaker's stock traded at about $3 per share. Today, AMD trades at just over $100 per share -- so a $1,000 investment in the chipmaker on Su's first day would be worth more than $31,000 today. During those seven years, a $1,000 investment in AMD's rival Intel would be worth less than $1,600 today.

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • Rich People Borrow More Than Poor People. Here's Why

    The reality, however, is that people with lower incomes aren't actually the ones who are borrowing the most money, and borrowing isn't always a bad thing. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve shows that wealthy people actually end up borrowing a lot more money than the country's lowest earners. According to the Federal Reserve, there are a few primary reasons why rich people tend to borrow more than lower earners.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.