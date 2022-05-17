How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks rose steadily throughout the day and ended with broad gains as traders got back to buying again after a mostly miserable few weeks on Wall Street.

Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft were among the biggest winners, and video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped after forecasting better results than analysts were expecting. Paramount soared after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake in the media company.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained ground. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal investors are feeling bullish on the economy. Treasury yields rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 80.84 points, or 2%, to 4,088.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431.17 points, or 1.3%, to 32,654.59.

The Nasdaq rose 321.73 points, or 2.8%, to 11,984.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 56.87 points, or 3.2%, to 1,840.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 64.96 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 457.93 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.52 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.63 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 677.33 points, or 14.2%.

The Dow is down 3,683.71 points, or 10.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,660.45 points, or 23.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 405.01 points, or 18%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Shares Rebound, Leading Stock Rally

    U.S. stock indexes climbed, rebounding from a choppy session Monday, as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in technology, banking and other sectors.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite finish lower Monday after earlier stock gains fizzle

    U.S. stocks closed mixed Monday, with equities losing steam in the final 15 minutes of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 27 points, or 0.1%, to end near 32,224, after trading almost 300 points higher earlier in the session, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 index shed 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 1.2%, as investors focused on inflation, recession concerns and a string of disappointing economic data in the U.S., Europe and China. The New York Fed's Empi

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Give Back Early Gains

    The S&P 500 futures rallied early during the trading session on Tuesday, as we continue to see a lot of volatility in this market.

  • Doximity stock plummets after forecast, heads lower than IPO price for first time

    Doximity Inc. shares plunged toward all-time lows in after-hours trading Tuesday, following an earnings report that projected an unexpected revenue decline in the current quarter.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • SpaceX Said in Talks to Raise Fresh Funds at $125 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX is raising a funding round that would value the launch and satellite company at $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Re

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

    Warren Buffett is often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha because he's such a skilled investor that he's made billions of dollars over the course of his life. For most people, the investment Buffett suggests is a very easy one to buy -- and it's all but certain to make you a millionaire if you invest just $500 per month. Here's what Buffett suggests.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest crypt

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The stock market is highly volatile now. Robotic-assisted surgery is the future of surgery, and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is already dominating the space. Biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and internet retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) also have remarkable growth prospects that could bring in some exciting long-term returns.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Don't be fooled by a bear-market rally in stocks ahead of 15% further downside in the the S&P 500, Morgan Stanley warns

    "The bottom line is that this bear market will not be over until valuations fall to levels that discount the kind of earnings cuts we envision."

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 87% That Could Soar, Says Wall Street

    If you're like me, you probably don't enjoy dealing with insurance companies. Buying insurance can be complicated, and making a claim can be both frustrating and incredibly time-consuming in some circumstances. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is an innovative insurance company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create that improvement.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.