How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/30/2022

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday, closing out the worst quarter for the market since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

The S&P 500 fell and is now down 21% since hitting a record high at the beginning of the year, having entered a bear market earlier in June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Tech stocks and retailers and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending posted some of the biggest losses, as they have all year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 33.45 points, or 0.9%, to 3,785.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 253.88 points, or 0.8%, to 30,775.43.

The Nasdaq fell 149.16 points, or 1.3%, to 11,028.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.38 points, or 0.7%, to 1,707.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 126.36 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is down 725.25 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 578.88 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.75 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 980.80 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is down 5,562.87 points, or 15.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,616.24 points, or 29.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 537.32 points, or 23.9%.

