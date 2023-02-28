How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/28/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks drifted to a weak close on Wall Street, closing out a rocky February.

The S&P 500 lost 0.3% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also fell. Treasury yields were mixed.

After a hot start to the year bolstered by hopes that inflation was on the way down, the stock market shifted into reverse this month. A stream of data showed that inflation and the overall economy remain more resilient than expected. That’s forced investors to raise their forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will take interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.09 points, or 0.3%, to 3,970.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.39 points, or 0.7%, to 32,656.70.

The Nasdaq composite fell 11.44 points, or 0.1%, to 11,455.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,896.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.11 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 160.22 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 60.60 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.51 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 130.65 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 490.55 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 989.06 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 135.75 points, or 7.7%.

