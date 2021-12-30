How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press
·1 min read

A late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier.

Trading was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year.

Cruise lines fell after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that passengers avoid cruise travel, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 14.33 points, or 0.3%, to 4,778.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.55 points, or 0.2%, to 36,398.08.

The Nasdaq fell 24.65 points, or 0.2%, to 15,741.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.45 points, less than 0.1%, to 2,248.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.94 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 447.52 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 88.19 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.22 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,022.66 points, or 27.2%.

The Dow is up 5,791.60 points, or 18.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,853.28 points, or 22.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 273.94 points, or 13.9%.

