How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/17/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street after paring losses from the morning.

The S&P 500 still posted its first back-to-back weekly declines since the turn of the year. The index lost 0.3% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, while the Nasdaq composite fell.

Stocks have hit turbulence in February after shooting higher in January on hopes that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates and that the economy could avoid a severe recession. Recent economic reports have raised worries that inflation is not cooling as quickly and as smoothly as hoped.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.32 points, or 0.3%, to 4,079.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 points, or 0.4%, to 33,826.69.

The Nasdaq composite fell 68.56 points, or 0.6%, to 11,787.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.14 points, or 0.2%, to 1,946.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.37 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 42.58 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 69.15 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.54 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 239.59 points, or 6.2%.

The Dow is up 679.44 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,320.79 points, or 12.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 185.11 points, or 10.5%.

