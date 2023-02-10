How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/10/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their worst week since December.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite lower, while the Dow gained ground. Energy companies rose with the price of crude oil.

Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession, and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Lyft lost more than a third of its value following a weaker-than-expected forecast.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.96 points, or 0.2%, to 4,090.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 169.39 points, or 0.5%, to 33,869.27.

The Nasdaq composite fell 71.46 points, or 0.6%, to 11,718.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.47 points, or 0.2%, to 1,918.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 46.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 56.74 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 288.84 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 66.72 points, or 3.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 250.96 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is up 722.02 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,251.64 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.57 points, or 8.9%.

Recommended Stories

  • Deputy and suspect exchange gunfire in Apple Valley

    A sheriff’s deputy and suspect exchanged gunfire after a traffic stop along Kiowa Road in Apple Valley.

  • Muncie teen charged with attempted murder in New Castle stabbing

    The charges stem from a July 2022 confrontation in a New Castle park that saw one teen stabbed and another shot.

  • Man arrested in connection to $100,000 worth of NFL Experience items stolen in Phoenix

    George Rodriguez, 36, was arrested in connection to the theft of over $100,000 worth of production equipment from an NFL Experience third-party vendor.

  • Polish leader asks court to vet bill that's key for EU aid

    Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday he is sending a controversial new law on judicial accountability for constitutional review instead of rejecting it, because it could help unfreeze billions in European Union funds earmarked for Poland. Brussels has suspended payment of the pandemic recovery funds to Warsaw saying the government’s policies of exerting control over the judiciary, especially through the Supreme Court, violate democratic principles. The EU has called for essential changes before Poland can get access to more than 35 billion euros ($37 billion) of grants and loans.

  • S&P 500 Turns In Worst Week So Far This Year

    U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses Friday, capping a week in which this year’s investor optimism about the direction of the economy faced its first test. The S&P 500 fell in early trading, then inched up before moving in a tight range for the rest of the day. Markets seemed to be digesting the previous week’s news, which included the Federal Reserve’s 0.25-point increase and a surprisingly strong jobs report.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse may feel far off, but investors may want to pay close attention to what some of the world's leading technology companies are doing in this space. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are poised to benefit from it as it grows. Amazon may seem like an odd choice on this list, but the virtual worlds will require lots of cloud computing power, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) has it in spades.

  • Rep. Santos responds to remarks from Sen. Romney

    Rep. George Santos is firing back at Sen. Mitt Romney after their tense exchange at Tuesday's State of the Union.

  • Wall Street Sees Worst Week of 2023 on Fed Jitters: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst week in 2023 for stocks and bonds saw investors coming to the grips with the idea that the Federal Reserve may indeed have to keep rates higher for longer as it wages a war against inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wak

  • New York man arraigned for allegedly shooting, killing off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery

    A New York career criminal was arraigned in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty NYPD officer on Saturday.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million

    The fund had started shedding its stake in Adani Group companies right from 2014 — well before recent the selloff in Adani Group companies.

  • 1 Cybersecurity Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    Cybersecurity has never been more important than it is today, and Tenable is among the industry leaders.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Got Rocked Today

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) perhaps best known for its ultra-high-yield dividend, had a forgettable day on the market Thursday. The company's share price dipped by almost 6% after it reported its latest quarterly results. Annaly unveiled its fourth-quarter figures after market hours on Wednesday, revealing that its net interest income came in at just over $135 million.

  • Coinbase Warned of an SEC Crackdown. News on Kraken Indicates It Was Right.

    On Thursday, the crypto trading company Kraken agreed to end staking and pay a $30 million fine to the regulator.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    You don't have to choose between income and growth when deciding which stocks to buy -- some excellent businesses offer a lot of both. Two in particular that are worth a closer look right now are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that operate in two of the hottest subsectors of commercial properties.

  • Here's Why We Think Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Elon Musk Responds to 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Warnings

    The billionaire, like many retail investors, closely follows the warnings of the legendary investor.

  • JPMorgan’s Best Performing 15 Stock Picks for 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at JPMorgan’s top performing 15 stock picks for 2023. For more top stock picks, head on over to JPMorgan’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2023. As we settle into 2023, market watchers are trying to balance optimism with cautiousness. After all, 2022 was an absolute bloodbath especially […]