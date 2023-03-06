How major US stock indexes fared Monday 3/6/2023

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks drifted to a mixed close as Wall Street stays in a holding pattern ahead of a potentially big week.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Monday after coming off its first winning week in the last four. Treasury yields were holding steady following big recent moves higher.

The stock market has found some footing over the last week after a roller-coaster start to the year where a swift rise gave way to a sharp tumble. At the center of it all has been high inflation and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do about it.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.78 points, or 0.1%, to 4,048.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.47 points, or 0.1%, to 33,431.44.

The Nasdaq composite fell 13.27 points, or 0.1%, to 11,675.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.51 points, or 1.5%, to 1,899.76.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 208.92 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is up 284.19 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,209.25 points, or 11.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 138.51 points, or 7.9%.

