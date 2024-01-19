Major water main break shuts down Western Connecticut State University on Friday

Western Connecticut State University was closed Friday because of a major water main break.

According to university officials, the break occurred on the Westside campus Thursday night between the commuter lot and the Westside Classroom Building. Officials Friday morning said the water was able to be turned back on and that food service for students on campus would be operating on a snow day schedule from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Students were advised that some classes scheduled to take place Monday in the Westside Classroom Building would need to be relocated.

The break comes as Connecticut has been experiencing a period of extremely cold weather that has brought very low wind chills and has prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to activate the state’s cold weather protocol through noon on Monday.