Major Weather Changes This Weekend + 'Rocket' On Top Of Business

Good Friday morning Connecticut,

The good news of course is that it is Friday and as for the extended weather forecast it's not great. It will be cold today with temperatures only rising into the mid 30s and the wind will make it feel much colder. We warm up into the low to mid 40s Saturday under cloudy skies, and we will see 60 degree temperatures on Sunday, but that brings rain. And more rain on Monday. We could see a snow/rain mix next Thursday.

Some 'delicious news' for Connecticut:

Several new restaurants including a pizzeria and a seafood eatery are set to join the lineup at the under construction complex in CT. One of the restaurants is opening its first Connecticut location.>>>Read More.

Panera Bread will open up its first location in town later this year.>>>Read More.

CT Covid weekly update

The coronavirus infection rate is now down to 2.12 percent, and the number of hospitalizations has declined to 171 as of the most recently reported updates by the state. Sadly, there were 72 additional COVID-19 related deaths last week and a total of 10,515 deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the state's 3.6 million residents, 2,692,314 are fully vaccinated and 1,427,104 have received a booster shot, state officials said.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health released its weekly COVID-19 Alert Map, which indicates that 23 municipalities are currently in the red zone alert level, the highest of the state’s four alert levels. This is a sharp drop from last week, when 87 municipalities were in the red zone.

Soaring gas prices

Gas prices in Connecticut are nearing and in some cases are already over $4 a gallon, Fox 61 reported. A gallon of regular gas is at $3.84 in CT on average, while mid-grade, premium, and diesel are all over $4 a gallon, Fox reported. (Read their story here).

2 CT towns may be greatly impacted by school construction probe

The Connecticut Mirror said Farmington taxpayers may need to pay an extra $915,000 toward its high school project, while Hartford taxpayers may need to spend an additional $16 million for the Bulkeley High School project.

All of this is a result of the ongoing school construction probe. Leaders in both towns are outraged by the change and are hoping the state will reconsider. The CT Mirror notes that other towns may receive similar messages from state officials. (Read the full in-depth CT Mirror article here).

Why is a "rocket" on top of this CT business?

The Norwich Bulletin has the story and photo of why Phil Pavone, owner of AZ Pawn in Norwich, has placed a "goof" rocket on top of his business with the words “To Russia With Love” and an American flag on it. It's all connected to a fundraiser to help the people of Ukraine. (Read their story and see a photo of the "rocket" here).

Live updates on CT's major roadways:

W. HARTFORD - Delays. I-84 Eastbound is congested between Exits 44 and 51 (3.1 miles). Reported Friday, March 4 at 6:45 am.

BRIDGEPORT - Delays. I-95 Southbound is congested between Exits 26 and 22 (3.1 miles). Reported Friday, March 4 at 6:19 am.

WESTPORT - Delays. I-95 Southbound is congested between Exits 17 and 13 (4.9 miles). Reported Friday, March 4 at 7:08 am.

STAMFORD - Delays. I-95 Southbound is congested between Exits 9 and 6 (2.7 miles). Reported Friday, March 4 at 7:28 am.

WESTPORT - Delays. RT15 Southbound is congested between Exits 41 and 37 (6.5 miles). Reported Friday, March 4 at 7:31 am.

SOMERS - RT190 CLOSED between Maple and School Streets, car vs pole incident. Reported Friday, March 4 at 7:29 am.

E. HARTFORD - Delays. RT2 Westbound is congested between Exits 4 and 2W (0.5 miles). Reported Friday, March 4 at 7:45 am.

E. HARTFORD - Crash (2 Vehicle) on RT2 Westbound vicinity of Exit 2W. Expect lane closures. Reported Friday, March 4 at 8:10 am.



