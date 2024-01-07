A major winter storm is expected to hit the East Coast this weekend. What to expect in Utah

Taylor Cannon, left, and Darby Tanner visit Lake No. 1 as snow falls Friday morning, Jan 5, 2024, in the Lakewood area of North Little Rock, Ark. | Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via Associated Press

It’s January, and states across the country are in the throes of winter with back-to-back winter storms in multiple places.

Here’s what we know about the storms in regions across the country.

Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

A storm is expected to “unleash up to a foot of snow and significant ice through Sunday,” CNN reported.

In the northeast, snow is expected to fall Saturday into Sunday, decreasing visibility and wreaking havoc on road conditions, per CNN.

The biggest impact will be 20-25 mile per hour wins in the east coast from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut, according to The Weather Channel.

Major disruptions are expected in New England.

“Our goal will just be to keep on top of the storm as it is happening to keep streets clear and passable,” Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said at a press conference, per CNN.

Utah snow storms

In Utah, a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory was issued to last until Sunday night, KSL reported.

Across the Wasatch front, residents can expect 5 to 12 inches of snow over the weekend, per KSL.

“This isn’t just a Wasatch Front storm, we’re talking about a lot of locations (in) west and eastern Utah — with this second wave — that’ll pick up snow,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said.