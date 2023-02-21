Blizzard warning hits Minnesota, South Dakota; snow accumulations could reach 25 inches: Weather updates

A winter storm that will travel from coast to coast was extending east on Tuesday, bringing the possibility of record-breaking snow and cold temperatures.

Swaths of the country could see over a foot of snow in the coming days, with parts of Minnesota expecting between 15 and 25 inches of accumulation.

And record-breaking cold temperatures could hit the West, the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said, extending from the West Coast to the Northern Plains later this week. Flash freeze is also possible in the Northern Rockies, officials warned.

And the storm is expected to cause travel disruptions, with dangerous conditions hitting cities from Milwaukee and Detroit all the way to suburbs of Boston, according to AccuWeather.

Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s winter weather.

What is thundersnow and how does it form? Explaining how a thunderstorm can produce snow

What is wind chill? Understanding the wind chill index and how it's calculated

Blizzard warning in South Dakota, Minnesota

A blizzard warning was issued in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota, stretching from Sioux Falls to just outside the Twin Cities. Snow accumulations from 15 to 25 inches are possible in some places throughout the week, and winds could gust up to 50 mph.

The blizzard warning also included two Iowa border counties: Lyon and Osceola.

A February record of 13.8 inches of snow from one storm could be broken in Minneapolis, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Winter storm warnings also extended throughout the northern Plains, in Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Snow accumulations could reach 18 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.

What defines a blizzard? Heavy snow and high winds expected to sweep across country.

What is an Alberta clipper? These storms move fast, just like the ships they're named after

Western states see snow, blizzard warnings

The storm isn't done with western states yet, however.

Story continues

The western Sierra will see heavy snow through Thursday, the Reno Gazette Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

Meanwhile, South Lake Tahoe will receive about a foot of new snow.

A blizzard warning is also in effect from 11 p.m. on Monday through 5 p.m. on Tuesday in parts of northern Montana, with up to 10 inches of snow in the forecast.

And in southern Wyoming, a blizzard warning was in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. Wednesday, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in the area.

Winter storm conditions in Great Lakes region, New York

In parts of Michigan, a winter storm watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning, bringing a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter conditions could lead to tree damage and power outages, according to the National Weather Service in Detroit.

And in parts of New York, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bringing up to 5 inches of snow.

But the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center warned that "Snow and ice are expected to ramp up over the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast Wednesday night into Thursday."

Winter storm tracker

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blizzard warning in Minnesota, South Dakota: Weather forecast news