Major winter storm sweeps across much of U.S.

A foot of snow could bury parts of the Plains and Midwest as the South and Northeast brace for severe weather. Several states are already preparing for potentially dangerous conditions. CBSN New York meteorologist John Elliott joins CBSN with the forecast.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories