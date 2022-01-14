Major winter storm sweeps across much of U.S.

Motley Fool

While I'd normally spend $150 to $200 a week on food for my family of five, I noticed that my bills were starting to top the $200 mark. Now to be fair, my family eats a lot of fruits and vegetables, and that's not something I want to limit or cut back on. Since I'm not willing to skimp on quality food, and I don't want to risk a scenario where I'm dipping into my savings account to cover basic supermarket costs, my family is going to have to make changes, at least temporarily, to ride out this wave of higher grocery bills.