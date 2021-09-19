Major New York Real Estate Company Now Accepting BTC as Payment

Ryan James
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Magnum Real Estate is set to accept bitcoin as payment for a three-store retail condominium in Manhattan’s East Side.

Major real-estate opportunity for bitcoin investors

Magnum Real Estate is accepting the $29M payment for a three-store retail condominium space in Bitcoin, which would make it the first major income-producing real estate investment opportunity in the U.S. for Bitcoin investors. The building at 385 First Avenue contains turnkey retail condominiums, located on Manhattan’s East Side. The three retail spaces are currently leased to M&T bank, Mighty Pita Restaurant, and ProHEALTH Urgent Care Clinic.

Magnum’s bullish outlook on crypto

Magnum Real Estate was the first New York company to accept crypto for its prime real estate. Ben Shaoul, managing partner at Magnum Real Estate, embodies the company’s bullish outlook on cryptocurrency. Their continuing partnership with BitPay who will receive the payment in Bitcoin on behalf of Magnum, and deposit the dollars into the real-estate firm’s account in USD, is indicative of their confidence in the cryptocurrency asset class.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James Sells Brentwood Park Mansion for $19.6 Million

    After first bouncing onto the market with a $20.5 million asking price about six months ago, LeBron James has officially sold his Brentwood Park mansion, one of two Brentwood estates he owns. Records reveal the property, which hasn’t been occupied by the NBA superstar for several years, went for $19.6 million in an off-market deal […]

  • What just happened with single-family zoning in California?

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that allows more than one unit to be built on lots zoned for only one. It sounds technical, but it's a major change in California housing policy. Here's what it means.

  • Elon Musk Pulls His Mediterranean-Style Mansion Near San Francisco Off the Market

    The home was listed for $37.5 million and is the Tesla co-founder’s last remaining dwelling after he sold off numerous properties and declared his desire to “own no house”

  • This Architecturally Striking Hamptons Beach House Just Listed for $19.5 Million

    Featuring a pool and private pier, the modern beach house is a masterclass in restrained luxury.

  • The Housing Market Forecast for the Rest of 2021, According To Realtors

    It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the real estate market into a wild domain. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, you're likely eager to know how long this will last. In June...

  • Bill Hutchinson’s Pink Gothic Castle in Miami Sells for $10 Million

    Always wanted to live in the Doge’s Palace, but in Florida? Too late! “Marrying Millions” reality star Bill Hutchinson’s waterfront Gothic style fantasy in Coconut Grove, Fla., has just sold. The property was languishing on the market at $8.25 million until agents Chad Carroll and Matthew Dugow (with The Carroll Group at Compass) raised the […]

  • The dwindling supply of homes may be poised for a turnaround, cooling the red-hot market

    The American housing market has been red hot. The combination of low borrowing rates, strong demand for more living and work-from-home space as the pandemic wears on, and tight supply have driven up prices.

  • Should You Prepare For a Housing Market Crash in 2021?

    Will there be a housing market crash in 2021? A majority of experts think not. "People are saying we're in a housing bubble, but I don't think the term housing bubble is the right description," said...

  • Diversifying With Real Estate And Infrastructure

    Investing in something other than stocks and bonds is undoubtedly a significant element of asset allocation. Two optimal alternative investments are real estate (land and structures on it—real property, in other words) and infrastructure (vital physical networks that industries, individuals, and regions need, like transportation, communication, sewage, water, and electric systems). Both real estate and infrastructure constitute attractive investments for risk-averse investors, especially during bear markets.

  • Boston's famous Skinny House sells for a nice fat price

    Boston's famous Skinny House has sold for a nice fat price. The home “received multiple offers and went under agreement for over list price in less than one week," real estate agency CL Properties posted on Facebook. The four-story home built in 1862, according to a plaque on the facade, is about 1,165 square feet (108 square meters) — even though it is about 10 feet (3 meters) wide at its widest point and narrows in the back to about 9.25 feet (2.8 meters).

  • Newsom Signs Bill to Eliminate Single-Family Home Zoning

    The zoning had stipulated that only one house could be built on a property. DeMarco Morgan reports.

  • Boston's famous 'Skinny House,' reportedly built after a feud between 2 brothers, sells over asking price for $1.25 million

    The 10.4-foot-wide house is Boston's skinniest home, and legend has it that it was built after two brothers feuded over a piece of inherited land.

  • Rising rents spark Berlin housing seizure referendum

    In her apartment in suburban Berlin, Regina Lehmann despairs at the letter from her landlord, a big real estate group: the rent is going up.

  • Millions in rental assistance has gone unclaimed

    The money comes from the federal coronavirus relief act and it is designed to give cash to tenants who can’t afford to pay their rent.

  • Baltimore organization restores vacant properties creating affordable housing

    Investing in Baltimore, block by block -- that's the brainchild of a 30-year-old woman who left her finance job on Wall Street to form an equitable development company as a response to gentrification.

  • The Final Phase of Benson Place Is Opening Soon

    The final phase of Benson Place, Benson Place Landing 2, will be open September 25th! Benson Place Landing 2 features 82 homesites, including walk-out, greenspace, cul-de-sac, and treed homesites.

  • With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!

    The ability to sell a house quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling method, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. Hometown real estate company Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, has been buying homes in all conditions for more than 20 years without the often painful and stressful selling process.

  • Tom French communities open for Fall Parade of Homes

    The Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily through October 3, is a Kansas City tradition, offering homebuyers the opportunity to view the latest in new home designs and innovations from the finest homebuilders, such as Tom French Homes. As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been building superior custom homes, plus developing maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods since 1978. Plan to tour Entry #142 and discover why French’s communities are always Parade

  • Real Estate Rundown

    There's an open house for this newly-remodeled home on Saturday, be we're getting a sneak peek in this week's Real Estate Rundown.

  • KC Property Group is your trusted source for a guaranteed cash offer

    If you have an unwanted house that you have been considering selling, call KC Property Group today for a no-obligation property assessment. They make it simple to turn a house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. As direct cash buyers, they buy properties as-is and revitalize them, either for resale or as a rental property.