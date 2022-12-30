Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jamie Raskin share warm Twitter exchange following cancer diagnosis

15
Rebecca Corey
·Writer and Reporter
·2 min read
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Jamie Raskin. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: J. Scott Applewhite/AP, Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Jamie Raskin. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: J. Scott Applewhite/AP, Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., exchanged unusually warm words over Twitter following Raskin’s announcement on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form of cancer.”

Greene, an avid MAGA supporter, and Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 committee and the lead impeachment manager for President Donald Trump’s second impeachment, have publicly butted heads on multiple occasions, including a heated confrontation on the House floor in which Greene accused Raskin of not caring about the American people, and another instance in which Raskin called Greene a “cheerleader for the insurrection.”

But despite their frequently contentious relationship, Greene tweeted well wishes to her Democratic colleague on Wednesday.

“We disagree often, but I’ll be praying for Jamie Raskin. Cancer is a terrible disease. I watched my father die from it, and it broke my heart,” Greene said. “It’s good Rep Raskin has hope and his form of cancer is curable with the treatment he will be starting.”

Raskin retweeted Greene's message and responded to her with his own tweet on Thursday.

“Thank you, Marjorie, for this touching message, which my youngest daughter showed me,” Raskin said. “I’m grateful for your concern and very sorry to learn that you lost your father to cancer. Wishing you happy holidays with loved ones.”

The 60-year-old congressman announced in a statement on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and that he is about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy.

“Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment,” Raskin said.

Raskin said he expects to be able to work while undergoing treatment, but that his doctors have cautioned him “to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses.”

Days before his cancer diagnosis announcement, Raskin was elected as Democratic leader of the House Oversight Committee.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who will serve as chairman and Raskin’s Republican counterpart on the committee, also expressed optimism and words of encouragement following Raskin’s diagnosis.

“Cancer doesn’t stand a chance against a fighter like Ranking Member Raskin,” Comer said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are all rooting for him as he and his team of doctors fight this disease. My prayers are with Ranking Member Raskin and his family as he goes through treatment and beats cancer.”

