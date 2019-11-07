A majority of Americans say 2020 election is 'significant source of stress,' according to new survey

WASHINGTON – It’s a year away, but the 2020 presidential election is considered to be a “significant source of stress” in a majority of Americans, according to a new poll.

According to the annual “Stress in America” survey from the American Psychological Association, 56% of U.S. adults identified 2020 as a “significant" stressor.

That is an increase from the contentious 2016 match-up, when respondents were asked the same question just three months before the election, and 52% of adults reported that the presidential election was incredibly stressful.

According to the poll, the topic of the upcoming election is proving to be more stressful for survey respondents who identified as Democrats, compared to those who identified as Republicans, by nearly 25%.

The 2020 race currently has 17 Democrats still vying for the nomination, largely with one goal: to defeat President Donald Trump.

In an increasingly divided and often combative political world, voters are also facing an onslaught of information regarding the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Beyond 2020, other headlining news issues also brought a great deal of stress to Americans, so much so that 39% claim they “taken steps over the past year to reduce their news consumption.”

Other stressing subjects: 69% Sixty-nine percent cited health care and 71% singled out mass shootings, up 10% from 2018. Respondents also noted topics such as immigration, discrimination, abortion and climate change.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in our world right now — from mass shootings to climate change. This year’s survey shows us that more Americans are saying these issues are causing them stress,” Arthur C. Evans Jr., APA's chief executive officer, said in a press release.

"While these are important societal issues that need to be addressed, the results also reinforce the need to have more open conversations about the impact of stress and stress management, especially with groups that are experiencing high levels of stress,” he continued.

The survey was conducted between Aug. 1 and Sept. 3 by The Harris Poll among 3,617 U.S. adults.

More than half of respondents stated that this is the lowest point in U.S. history they can remember, but nearly three-quarters felt hopeful about the future.

