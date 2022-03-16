Majority of Americans back troop presence in Europe: poll

U.S. troops gather on the USS Wasp where U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver Memorial Day remarks to the troops, at the U.S. Military Base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, May 28, 2019





A majority of Americans back the presence of troops in Europe as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, according to a new Monmouth University Poll.

The poll found 69 percent of U.S. citizens support American troops stationed within the borders of European allies in order to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin from advancing his attack outside Ukraine.

Currently, the U.S. has thousands of troops in NATO countries such as Poland, and the Biden administration has committed to defending any NATO member state Putin could try to go after.

However, Americans are not in favor of troops in Ukraine itself, with 56 percent opposed and 41 percent in support.

The Biden administration has ruled sending any American troops into Ukraine off the table, as Ukraine is not a NATO ally.

Americans are also supportive of sanctions against Russia for its invasion, even if they also believe the sanctions are hurting the U.S.

The poll found that 81 percent support sanctions against Russia and 78 percent support a ban on Russian oil, while 72 percent believe the sanctions are hurting the U.S. economy.

President Biden has banned Russian oil imports and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia's economy and dozens of Russian oligarchs.

However, Biden's efforts have not entirely resonated with the American people, as 48 percent still disapprove of his handling of the Ukraine situation while 46 percent approve.

The poll was conducted between March 10 and March 14 among 809 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.