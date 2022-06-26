Majority of Americans believe the Supreme Court will limit gay marriage after overturning Roe v. Wade: poll

Sarah Al-Arshani
·1 min read
A person holds up a sign as they join people to protest the Supreme Courts 6-3 decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization at Washington Square Park on June 24, 2022 in New York City.
A person holds up a sign as they join people to protest the Supreme Courts 6-3 decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization at Washington Square Park on June 24, 2022 in New York City.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

  • The landmark 1973 decision made abortion legal.

  • More than half of Americans are now worried the Court could limit gay marriage, per a CBS/YouGov poll.

More than half of Americans think the Supreme Court will limit gay marriage after overturning Roe v. Wade, a CBS News poll found.

In a poll of 1,541 Americans taken on June 24 and 25, immediately following the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling that overturned the 1973 landmark decision that made abortion legal, 57% said it was very or somewhat likely that the court would rule to limit gay marriage next.

More than half of respondents also said it's very or somewhat likely that the court would rule to limit access to birth control.

The poll found that more than half of those surveyed said the Supreme Court's ruling would make life worse for Americans, with 50% saying they feel upset.

Read the original article on Business Insider

