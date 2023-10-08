Majority of Americans — and even the majority of conservatives — support McCarthy's ouster

A new CBS News poll found that a majority of Americans support the House’s move to oust Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker, with 60% of adults in the U.S. backing the removal.

The survey also noted that among those Americans who supported his ouster, 75% agreed with the sentiment that McCarthy wasn’t effective, an opinion that came after McCarthy cut a deal to avert a government shutdown last month, angering many of the members of the right flank of his party.

Notably, 54% of Americans who identified as conservative expressed approval for ousting McCarthy, while 70% of Americans who called themselves liberals backed the move.

Last Tuesday, Democrats joined with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and his small group of conservative allies to vote to strip McCarthy of his gavel.



The development has thrust the House into a new era of chaos, especially with the specter of another government shutdown just weeks away.

House Republicans are expected to meet this coming week to figure out a way forward. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) has officially announced he would pursue the speakership, while former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who also formally expressed his bid.

It sets up a potentially messy battle to replace McCarthy, who has said he would not pursue another shot at the top job in the House.

The CBS News poll included 2,155 adults in the U.S. and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.