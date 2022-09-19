Majority of Americans More Concerned about ‘Socialist Left’ Than ‘MAGA Republicans’: POLL

Fifty-five percent of Americans are more concerned about the “Socialist Left” than they are about “MAGA Republicans,” according to a new Harvard-CAPS Harris poll.

The poll asked respondents: “Are you more concerned about the Socialist left in America and the power they are gaining or more afraid of MAGA Republicans and the power they are getting?”

Just 45 percent of respondents said they are more concerned with “MAGA Republicans.”

The poll also asked voters: “Do you think there are tens of millions of dangerous MAGA Republicans backing violence and trying to overthrow the constitution or is that a gross exaggeration and distortion?”

Most voters (54 percent) believe the number of “dangerous MAGA Republicans” is “grossly exaggerated.” Forty-six percent said there are tens of millions of dangerous MAGA Republicans, including 73 percent of Democrats, 20 percent of Republicans and 42 percent of independents.

The poll was conducted September 7 and 8, one week after President Biden gave a speech in Philadelphia saying former president Donald Trump and the ‘MAGA Republicans’ represent “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

“Now I want to be very clear up front not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans are MAGA Republicans,” Biden said in his remarks, which were touted as a “soul of the nation” address.

He added: “Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans. But there’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans and that is a threat to this country.”

Fifty-six percent of voters opposed the speech Biden gave, the Harvard-CAPS Harris poll found. Sixty-percent called the speech divisive, while just 40 percent said the speech helps unite the country and move it forward.

Fifty-four percent said the speech was just fear-mongering and 46 percent said the fears are justified.

