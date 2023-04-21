A majority of Americans think Trump broke law in Georgia, poll says

A majority of Americans believe former President Donald Trump broke the law with his pressure campaign in Georgia to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but less than half think he committed a crime in the Stormy Daniels hush money case that led to his New York indictment, according to a poll published Thursday.

Overall, 53% of respondents voted that the former president breached the law in Georgia and 41% judged that he broke the law through his fixer’s payments to Daniels, the survey by the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found.

The poll, which was conducted between last Thursday and Monday, underscored skepticism some Americans have about the criminal case brought against Trump in Manhattan, but also suggested Trump’s legal peril in the Peach State may produce a more politically damaging indictment.

A plurality of voters said they thought Trump broke the law in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that he inspired, and through his post-presidential hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Forty-nine percent judged that he broke the law in connection with Jan. 6, and 39% voted that he did not. Forty-seven percent believed his handling of classified documents was criminal, and 33% said they thought it was not.

In all four cases, a swath of voters said they were unsure. Trump’s favorability rating was 34% in the poll, while President Joe Biden’s came out to 45%.

A grand jury in Georgia that examined election interference by Trump is said to have advised charges against multiple people, but it has not been publicly disclosed whether the former president is among them.

In January 2021, Trump called Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and asked him to “find” enough votes in the 2020 presidential election to shift the results in the state, according to a recording. Biden won Georgia.

In Manhattan, District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office unveiled an indictment this month that charged Trump with 34 felony counts linked to a hush money payment that Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen fashioned for Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump at a charity golf tournament event in 2006.