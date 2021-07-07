Majority believes Biden officials, not the president, are secretly running the country: Poll

Most people in the United States believe that Biden administration officials, and not President Joe Biden, are directing the country's agenda and policy, according to a national poll.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents to a Convention of States Action and Trafalgar Group poll said the president is not fully executing the duties of his office. Thirty-six percent said they were confident that he was directing all policy and agenda matters.

There was a disparity between political ideologies, as nearly 59% of Democratic voters said they thought Biden was in charge of the administration. Thirty-two percent said he was not in charge.

Eighty-four percent of Republican voters said they did not believe Biden was fully executing the duties of his office. Only 11% of GOP voters believe he is directing all policy and agenda matters.

Fifty-eight percent of independent voters said they did not believe Biden was fully executing the duties of his office, while 36% disagreed.

Nearly 10% of Democrats and 5% of Republicans and independent voters answered that they were “not sure” if Biden was directing the administration.

The results of the poll prove that people deserve to know about Biden's physical and mental health, said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action.

"President Lincoln's famous refrain that you can't fool all of the people all of the time has never been more relevant and critical to the survival of our American republic," Meckler said. "The American people deserve transparency from the Biden administration as to the true state of the president’s mental and physical health, and leaders in both parties in Congress need to follow through on this immediately."

"The continued failure to ask hard questions and demand real answers is a disgrace to the foundation of our democracy,” he added.

The poll was conducted between June 23-25 among 1,086 respondents and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.97 percentage points.

