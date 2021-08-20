Majority says Biden is out of it, aides are doing his job

Preelection concerns that President Joe Biden wasn’t physically or mentally up for his new job at age 78, the oldest-ever chief executive, are now settling in as the public sees him slow-walking, refusing to consider questions at press conferences, and seemingly befuddled with the crisis in Afghanistan.

Not only has his average approval rating fallen below 50%, the lowest of his presidency, but a new survey has found that in addition to likely voters believing that Biden is not all there, they believe that aides are doing his job.

In the survey, Rasmussen Reports said 52% of respondents said they are not confident that Biden is physically or mentally “up to the job of being president of the United States.” And 41% of respondents said they are “not confident at all.”

Another 46% said they are confident in Biden.

Women, men, white people, Republicans, and middle-aged to elderly voters lack confidence in Biden, according to the survey.

The survey outlet also asked, “Is Joe Biden really doing the job of president, or are others making the decisions for him behind the scenes?”

Again, a slight majority, 51%, said others are doing his work, while 39% said Biden is in charge, down from 47% in March.

Those numbers are worse than the findings from a similar SurveyMonkey poll just one month into his presidency when 33% said he isn’t mentally sharp enough for the job.

The polling shift from a third to a majority having questions about Biden parallel other findings that the public does not expect Biden to finish out his term and expect Vice President Kamala Harris to fill in.

The Rasmussen survey also follows a troubled period for Biden. He has failed to push through his high-spending infrastructure bills, has seen election reform stall, is grappling with the largest illegal immigration crisis in U.S. history, and appears unconcerned about spiking inflation.

