Majority of Brazilians support impeaching Bolsonaro, poll shows

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brasilia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - For the first time, a majority of Brazilians support impeaching President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a poll released on Saturday, as serious graft allegations related to vaccine procurement hit the right-wing leader's already battered image.

According to the survey by Datafolha, 54% of Brazilians support a proposed move by the country's lower house to open impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, while 42% oppose it. In the last Datafolha survey on the issue, released in May, supporters and opponents of impeachment were essentially tied.

In a separate Datafolha poll, released on Thursday, 51% of Brazilians said they disapproved https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-bolsonaro-disapproval-rating-rises-all-time-high-poll-2021-07-08 of Bolsonaro, the highest figure since he took office in January 2019.

In recent weeks, Brasilia has been rocked by allegations https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/bolsonaro-fires-brazil-health-official-after-new-vaccine-graft-accusation-2021-06-30 that federal officials solicited bribes to fast-track and overpay for the Covaxin vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech. In late June, Brazil's Health Ministry suspended https://www.reuters.com/world/india/brazil-suspend-indian-vaccine-deal-graft-allegations-probed-2021-06-29 the 1.6 billion-real ($304 million) procurement deal.

A Health Ministry official and a congressman https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-official-says-he-warned-bolsonaro-over-pressure-buy-bharat-vaccine-2021-06-23 have said they shared their concerns about the Covaxin deal with Bolsonaro, but that no action appeared to have been taken. Last week, a Supreme Court judge authorized an investigation https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-top-court-gives-nod-probe-into-bolsonaro-over-vaccine-deal-2021-07-03 into the president for dereliction of duty.

In a radio interview on Saturday, Bolsonaro said he had taken measures after the officials shared their concerns about the Covaxin deal, but he did not elaborate further.

"I meet with 100 people per month about the most varied topics imaginable," he told Radio Gaucha in southern Brazil. "I took measures in this case."

In addition to the vaccine scandal, uncovered amid an ongoing Senate investigation, a pair of deadly coronavirus waves this year have chipped away at the popularity of the former army captain https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazilians-protest-president-bolsonaros-response-pandemic-2021-06-19, who has consistently downplayed the pandemic's severity and sown doubts about the safety of vaccines.

Datafolha surveyed 2,074 Brazilians face-to-face on July 7 and 8. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, meaning results could vary by that much either way.

($1 = 5.2579 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Eduardo Simões in Sao Paulo; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gap between Sputnik V COVID-19 shots can be up to 180 days - Russia's RDIF

    The gap between the two shots of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine can be extended up to 180 days and it will remain effective, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday. An official at the RDIF, which markets the vaccine abroad, made the comments in a statement after some countries decided to widen the gap between the first and second doses of the vaccine developed in Russia. Kazakhstan has said a longer interval between shots provides a stronger immune response.

  • 'Desirable' for S.Korea president to visit Japan during Olympics amid disputes

    It would be desirable for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Japan and meet its leaders during the Olympics, South Korea's sports minister said on Friday, after the Japanese leader suggested it was up to South Korea to mend ties. No decision has been made on whether Moon will travel to Tokyo for the July 23-Aug. 8 Games but it could not be ruled out, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, Hwang Hee, told reporters. Relations between the two U.S. allies have been soured for generations by historical tensions, in particular over disputed islands and compensation for people forced work in Japanese firms and military brothels during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.

  • COVID pandemic will 'worsen' and it's 'dangerous' to return to normal, warn experts

    They warned lifting all restrictions on 19 July would be 'dangerous' as infections continue to rise.

  • Yellen 'very optimistic' Congress will pass bills needed to implement global minimum tax after G-20 agreement

    Yellen 'very optimistic' Congress will pass bills needed to implement global minimum tax after G-20 agreement

  • AOC faults 'fossil fuel execs' for waist-high flooding in New York subway

    New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday faulted "fossil fuel execs" for waist-high flooding in a New York City subway station after a thunderstorm ripped through the boroughs.

  • Northern Ireland veterans to be given prosecution exemptions – along with republican paramilitaries

    Boris Johnson's plan to give Northern Ireland veterans a legal exemption from prosecution is to be unveiled this week, and will also protect republican paramilitaries, The Telegraph understands. Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, is preparing to set out proposals for a statute of limitations on prosecutions for crimes committed during the Troubles. The new cap on historic prosecutions is expected to apply to combatants on both sides of the conflict. Mr Lewis had pledged to deliver pl

  • Ahmed Jibril, founder of pro-Syrian Palestinian guerrilla group, buried in Damascus

    Palestinians turned out in Damascus on Friday to mourn Ahmed Jibril, whose Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command fought Israel in the 1970s and 1980s and backed Syria's government in the civil war. Relatives and members of factions, some armed and wearing camouflaged uniforms, joined a convoy taking his body to the city's Al-Othman Mosque and then on to the cemetery at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk. "Before he died he said that during this long struggle he never sold his principles or gave up and we shouldn't either," Khaled Jibril, his son and the group's director of military and security, told Reuters.

  • Iranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of president-elect

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Supporters of Iran's exiled opposition rallied in Berlin and elsewhere on Saturday to demand the prosecution of the Islamic Republic's newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, whom they accuse of crimes against humanity. Flag-waving demonstrators rallied at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and other locations as part of a Free Iran World Summit that featured speeches by former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

  • Pope gradually resuming work, walking, eating with aides, Vatican says

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis is continuing a normal recovery from intestinal surgery, gradually resuming work, walking and eating with aides, the Vatican said on Saturday, adding his blood tests were satisfactory. The 84-year-old pope is in hospital after undergoing a three-hour operation on Sunday to remove part of his colon, which the Vatican said had narrowed severely. Francis had a calm day on Friday, spokesman Matteo Bruni said, adding that the pontiff was continuing with the prescribed treatment.

  • My faith is a source of comfort. Defending that to fellow progressives puts me in a mood.

    My faith continues to be a source of comfort. What worries me is a growing tendency to dismiss, and sometimes mock, progressive Christians.

  • Violence erupts over jailing of South Africa's ex-president

    Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma are protesting his imprisonment, burning trucks, commercial property, and blocking major roads in KwaZulu-Natal province. Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court earlier this week.

  • 'Small Miracle' As Missing Cat Found Near Rubble Of Collapsed Florida Condo

    Binx had been unaccounted for since the night of the Jun. 24 disaster.

  • Elsa hits NYC area, moves up East Coast

    The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the Northeast Friday after severe weather and flooding hit the tri-state region of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut the day before. Video showed flooding in New York City subway stations as heavy storms made their way across the city. Over in Yonkers, New York, cars were partially submerged as people were seen walking through knee-deep water. Tropical Storm Elsa weakened as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon.But it was still strong enough to warrant a tropical storm warning from the National Weather Service on Thursday for parts of the New York tri-state area for the next day or two, when it could pack winds of up to 60 miles per hour and could lead to flash flooding.

  • Sydney faces COVID-19 lockdown extension amid record 2021 cases

    Australian authorities on Friday pleaded with Sydney's five million residents to stay home, warning a three-week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control a COVID-19 outbreak, with the city reporting the biggest rise in local cases in 2021. Hundreds of extra police patrolled parts of Sydney to enforce the city's lockdown orders imposed to stamp out an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant which now has a total of more than 400 cases. "New South Wales (state) is facing the biggest challenge we have faced since the pandemic started," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

  • Biden Administration Says Talks with Russia on Cyber Attacks Are Progressing. Privately, Staffers Are Skeptical

    Despite public statements that U.S. talks with Russia are pressing forward on cyber attacks, some of President Joe Biden’s own aides are skeptical that President Vladimir Putin will act to rein in cyber criminals based there. “He’s not going to,” says one Biden Administration official, speaking about Putin taking steps to crack down on hacks originating in Russia and on Russian networks. Without Putin intervening, “the criminal groups will keep doing what they’re doing” the official says.

  • Gun violence emergency declared in New York state

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a gun violence emergency this week in the hopes of curbing the rise in shootings and homicides around the state. Nick Suplina , the managing director for law and policy at Everytown For Gun Safety, joined CBSN to discuss this latest plan to combat gun violence.

  • Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About How She Stopped Judging Herself for Weight Gain

    She calls her new memoir “the most personal, intimate writing I’ve done.”

  • Exclusive: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

    The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters. The U.S. Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other companies and other Chinese entities to the blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the far western region of China. The additions to Commerce Department's Entity List are part of the Biden administration's efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.

  • Kamala Harris announces DNC investing additional $25 million in voting rights initiative

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Thursday that the Democratic National Committee is investing an additional $25 million in its voting rights initiative, underscoring the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to a cause that has become a rallying cry for the party. "This campaign is grounded in the firm belief that everyone's vote matters -- that your vote matters," Harris said, flanked by two American flags. Harris made the announcement and call to action to get out the vote at her alma mater, Howard Unversity, an HBCU, kicking off remarks by saying it's "so good to be home."

  • Floods paralyses normal life in Nepal

    Vehicles were seen making their way through flooded roads as water entered several areas, affecting movement of people.Landslides and flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed at least 51 people in less than a month, said media reports.Heavy rains had damaged roads, destroyed bridges, washed away fish farms and livestock, and wrecked homes.The monsoon rains, which normally begin in June and last until September, kill hundreds of people in mostly mountainous Nepal every year.