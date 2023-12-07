A majority of Californians will vote yes on Proposition 1 next spring, survey says

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

MOST CALIFORNIANS SUPPORT PROPOSITION 1, SURVEY SHOWS

Two-thirds (68%) of likely California voters say they will support Proposition 1, the March 2024 ballot measure that would provide billions in bond money for homeless individuals and restructure the state’s funding model for behavioral health services.

That’s the finding of the Public Policy Institute of California, which published its latest survey Wednesday evening.

Prop. 1 is supported by 85% of Democrats, 66% of independents and 40% of Republicans.

More than half (51%) of likely voters believe now is a good time for the state to issue $6.38 billion in bonds, while 64% say that the Mental Health Services Act — which became law nearly 20 years ago — needs at least minor changes.

In the race to replace Laphonza Butler as California’s next senator, it’s still largely a “top three” race, with Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff (21%) and Katie Porter (16%) and Republican Steve Garvey (10%) occupying the top slots. Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee is fourth with 8%.

In the race for president, former President Donald Trump continues to dominate with 56% of likely voters. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (13%) has moved into second place ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (12%).

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is doing a good job, according to 52% of both likely voters and adults. That opinion varies, of course, by political party, with 77% of Democrats approving of the governor, 46% of independents and just 12% of Republicans doing the same. That’s down from 57% in February and 59% in July.

Top concerns for Californians include jobs, the economy and inflation (31%), housing affordability and availability (15%) and homelessness (14%).

Finally, Californians also were asked about the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Nearly half of likely California voters (48%) said that the United States should intervene in the war between Israel and Hamas, but 51% said that the U.S. should not take a side.

A majority (58%) think that Congress should act to provide more funding to Ukraine as it resists an invasion by Russia. A quarter of likely voters say there has been too much support, 21% say there has not been enough and 41% say that the level of support has been about right.

Pluralities of Democrats (43%) and independents (40%) believe enough support is being provided, while 48% of Republicans believe too much has been sent.

‘GOOD RIDDANCE.’ REACTIONS TO MCCARTHY RESIGNATION VARY

California GOP lawmakers glossed over outgoing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s role in attempting to block the lawful election of President Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021, instead offering effusive praise about the ousted congressional leader’s role as a top fundraiser and advocate for Republicans candidates.

“I can speak personally to his recruitment efforts, as he’s the one who encouraged me to run for California Republican Party Chairwoman. He has been an incredible supporter and leader for the CAGOP, and we are stronger today as a result,” said California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson in a statement.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, in a statement called McCarthy “a tireless champion for conservative values and a true advocate for California.”

“Speaker McCarthy played a critical role in delivering a Republican House majority, and as Speaker he advanced our Republican principles despite a Democratic Senate and President. His work to boost California Republicans led to victories around the state, at every level of government,” Gallagher said.

Not everyone was so enamored.

The Congressional Integrity Project, formed in response to the MAGA movement, issued a statement expressing relief that McCarthy won’t be sticking around for the duration of his term.

“Kevin McCarthy represents everything that is wrong with Congressional Republicans and bears much of the responsibility for the rise of the cult of MAGA and Trump,” said Executive Director Kyle Herrig, in a statement.

Herrig pointed out that McCarthy provided Trump “a lifeline” after the Jan. 6 insurrection, empowered “the grotesque” Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, launched an unfounded impeachment inquiry into Biden and more.

“Kevin McCarthy did real damage to America and to Congress and his legacy will bear that out. Good riddance,” Herrig said.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Except for Day One.”

- Former President Donald Trump, responding to Fox News pundit Sean Hannity’s question asking if he would promise never to abuse his power by enacting retribution against his political enemies.

Best of The Bee:

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, ousted as House Speaker this fall in a rebellion by a band of hard-right conservatives, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress at the end of the year, via Gillian Brassil .

There’s no clear favorite to succeed Kevin McCarthy in the Bakersfield-based congressional district, but it’s very likely to be a Republican, via Gillian Brassil and David Lightman .

(OPINION) Kevin McCarthy will leave Congress, but won’t escape infamy for rescuing Trump, via Tad Weber .

In the spirit of the holiday season, the labor movement keeps on giving the gift of strikes. This time, California State University faculty are the ones walking the picket line, via Maya Miller .

California’s economy is likely to grow somewhat faster than the rest of the country, but progress could easily be thwarted by wars, politics and stubbornly high interest rates, the new UCLA Anderson School state forecast said Wednesday, via David Lightman .

Dozens of health care workers launched a one-day strike Wednesday against the Sutter Center for Psychiatry in Sacramento, even though the company has said it will bar some of them from returning to work on Thursday and Friday, via Cathie Anderson.