Almost seven out of ten people in the world believe that their governments should support Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian aggression, the results of the GlobeScan survey indicate.

Source: Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation

Quote: "A GlobeScan survey shows that most residents in 30 countries and territories, except Mexico, want their governments to support Ukraine."

Details: The survey indicates that an average of 29% of respondents in these countries "strongly agree" that their governments should support Ukraine defending itself against Russian aggression, and another 40% "rather agree" with this.

Only 11% "strongly disagree" and 20% "rather disagree".

Residents of Portugal (86%), Sweden (81%) and Australia (80%) support Ukraine the most.

There is also a high percentage of support from residents of the United Kingdom (79%) and Canada (78%).

Mexicans (46%), Colombians (51%), Indonesians (54%), Saudis (55%) and Peruvians (55%) want their governments to support Ukraine the least.

In the USA, 70% of respondents want their government to support Ukraine, and in Germany – 66% of respondents support Ukraine. "In general, the inhabitants of the countries of Europe and North America, which were included in the survey, usually support Ukraine the most, while the inhabitants of Latin America express the least support," sociologists note.

GlobeScan conducted an online survey between July and August of approximately 1,000 respondents in 30 countries and territories, except Hong Kong, Kenya, Nigeria and Singapore, where 500 adults were surveyed in each country, and the United States, where 1,500 adults were surveyed.

The total sample is 29,565 adults.

This question was not raised in China due to political considerations.

