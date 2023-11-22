Majority of comments opposed to LCSD1 book policy change

Nov. 22—CHEYENNE — After reviewing all of the more than 1,500 comments related to a proposed library book policy in Laramie County School District 1, one thing is clear: about three-quarters of those who weighed in said they are opposed to it.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reviewed all of comments published online by Laramie County School District 1 and found that an estimated 77% of them were opposed to the proposed changes, while 21% supported them. The remainder couldn't be clearly categorized as supportive or opposed.

"This community overwhelmingly supports keeping the current policy as-is," the Wyoming Family Alliance for Freedom wrote in a news release sent out late Friday. "Any trustee who votes to change the policy does so in open defiance of the will of the people they have a solemn duty to represent."

The controversial library book draft policy would change the district's current "opt-out" policy, which allows parents and guardians to select certain books their children are not allowed to access in school libraries. The new policy would require parents to select from four different tiers for book access.

The four options in the draft policy are:

— No access to sexually explicit materials;

— Parent-limited access to such materials (opt-in);

— Open access to all library materials; and

— No access to the library at all.

The policy defines "sexually explicit" and leaves the ultimate decision on whether a book belongs in a certain school up to the district's superintendent.

LCSD1 spent months deliberating the policy, which entered a public comment period in late September and officially closed earlier this month. The LCSD1 Board of Trustees plans to vote on the policy on Dec. 4.

In a review of the full 339-page comment list published by LCSD1, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle tallied roughly 1,550 comments on the proposed policy change. A total of 331 indicated support for the policy changes, and 1,192 were against it. The WTE also found 27 responses that could not be fit into either category.

The comment list included 1,281 comments using the comment form posted on the district's website, 205 handwritten responses, and 64 emails and digital comments.

The data was published online by the district with the names of all respondents redacted, or blacked out. For that reason, the WTE chose to count responses to the policy that had identical text to other responses, as we were unable to verify if two different people submitted identical responses or if one person submitted several duplicate responses.

Nearly all 205 handwritten responses were against the policy, with many of them submitted on postcards from various bookstores and libraries around the world.

"You will be remembered for being on the wrong side of history if you complete the policy change," one respondent wrote on a postcard from Capitol Hill Books in Washington, D.C.

Kathy Scigliano, chairwoman of the Cheyenne chapter of Moms for Liberty, said the organization continues to stand by the proposed policy change, adding that the majority of responses doesn't mean the majority of Cheyenne residents are against it.

"Moms for Liberty, Laramie County stand by the proposed library policy for LCSD1," she told the WTE on Monday. "We continue to stand for parental rights. Part of parental rights is information and knowledge of education and what's in our public schools. ... To our knowledge, no books will be removed from the public school libraries.

"During the 2021 election, Laramie County residents spoke as to whom they wanted on the LCSD1 Board of Trustees. Laramie County has approximately 60,000 residents. It's unfortunate that only 1,200 people made public comment on the library policy. Although we don't believe that number reflects the sentiments of Laramie County residents, we also don't believe that just because (what seems like more) people think a certain way, it makes it right. We believe giving parents more information will ultimately benefit each student and our community."

But Marcie Kindred and Jen Solis, representing Wyoming Family Alliance for Freedom, had a different perspective.

"For two years, a tiny group, following the orders of an out-of-state political organization that knows nothing of Wyoming values, has used out-of-context excerpts from books to spread misinformation that pornography is available to even young children, and that teachers are villains grooming children for perversity," their statement read, in part. "As expected, Laramie County citizens did not fall for their hateful rhetoric. In massive numbers they told this board to support our educators, let kids read freely, and to not change the current policy."

Strong feelings on both sides

Respondents in favor of the policy cited a variety of reasons for supporting it, including concerns about content exposure for children.

"I fully support the changes, and I feel an (opt-in) policy is vitally important, as well," a supporter wrote on Oct. 4. "The default should be to protect children from clearly age-inappropriate and disgusting books. Approving these policies with help to do that. ... Our children are being exposed to this filth in order to desensitize and groom them to be open to a perverted lifestyle."

Another supporter said that exposure to sexually explicit content could turn people into criminals.

"I support the new opt-in policy," one wrote in an email on Oct. 4. "Exposing young boys to explicit sexual material will move some, maybe only a few, but certainly some, toward becoming rapists. Sadly, I know of too many cases where this has been true. May LCSD1 not be complicit in creating criminals."

While many respondents wrote simple sentences saying they were in favor of or against the policy, some were more specific with their feelings about the policy.

"I would like to see all books promoting homosexuality and transgenderism being taken out of the LCSD1 libraries and curriculum," someone wrote to Trustee Susan Edgerton on Oct. 25. "It is a woke agenda that does not need to be promoted in the public schools. The public schools are to be a safe place for our children to go."

One email, directed to LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Bolin, called the policy a book ban.

"If parents do not want their child to read a book, they can opt out," they wrote. "It is incomprehensible that they want to ban books for all children/students. Moms for Liberty is anything but liberty!"

Bolin told the respondent that he would forward the message to the person handling the public comments.

"I hope you took the time to read the proposed changes prior to sending your comments," Bolin wrote to the respondent in his email, lightly pushing back on the comment.

Bolin told the WTE that he would not answer media questions "while the Board is still in the process of reading and considering all comments and facts about the library policy change."

However, while some trustees deferred to Bolin for comment, new Trustee Rene Hinkle said by email, "I do not agree with many things in the policy. Given the public sentiment, I will be voting against the policy."

